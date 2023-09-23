Intriguing conference matchups take the spotlight during the Week 4 college football schedule. The headliner is No. 10 Oregon hosting coach Deion Sanders and No. 19 Colorado, with the SportsLine consensus Week 4 college football odds listing the Ducks at -21 in that top-20 showdown. Florida State is traveling to Clemson and the Seminoles are favored 2.5 points in that ACC battle. And in perhaps the most intriguing SEC showdown of the week, No. 13 Alabama (-7) hosts No. 15 Ole Miss in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup..

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Baylor (+17) easily stays within the spread against No. 3 Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at McLane Stadium. Texas has won six of its last eight games against Baylor, but the Bears have each of their last two home games against the Longhorns.

In addition, Baylor seems to thrive in the underdog role. In fact, the Bears are 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog. The model projects Baylor to put together a strong enough showing at home against Texas to keep the score close as the Bears cover the three-score spread in nearly 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: Arkansas (+17.5) keeps it within the spread at No. 12 LSU on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are coming off a heartbreaking defeat against BYU last week, while LSU dominated Mississippi State on the road.

Despite the defeat, the Razorbacks will be confident they can keep it close on Saturday night. That's because Arkansas is 11-4-1 against the spread in its last 16 meetings against LSU and the Razorbacks feature one of the SEC's most dominant defenses. In fact, Arkansas is giving up just 55.7 rushing yards per game this season, the fewest in the SEC. That's a big reason why the model has Arkansas covering the spread in more than 60% of simulations on Saturday. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 4 top games

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (+14, 57.5)

Florida State at Clemson (+2.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-7, 56)

UCLA at Utah (-3.5, 52)

Colorado at Oregon (-21, 70)

Arkansas at LSU (-17.5, 55)

Ohio State at Notre Dame (+3.5, 55.5)

Iowa at Penn State (-14, 38.5)

Texas at Baylor (+17, 48.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (+7.5, 50)