College Football Power Rankings: Washington State hops into top five after a stellar showing

Cupcake Week lived down to its reputation as the top four in the Power Rankings (and the College Football Playoff Rankings) won by a total of 106 points. Alabama still looks unbeatable. The ACC continues to bow before Clemson. Notre Dame's 2018 North American Tour continues unabated. Michigan looks more like Bo every week.

That leads us to Separation Week or Rivalry Week (or whatever contrived title you want to use).

It features an Iron Bowl that -- for the second straight year -- Alabama may not need to win. Michigan-Ohio State meet in their annual good-natured contest. Not! South Carolina might give Clemson a game. No one has come within 20 of the Tigers since September.

More than Notre Dame's season hangs in the balance at USC this week. If Trojans coach Clay Helton makes it to Saturday, his job will continue to hang by a thread.

Speaking of the Pac-12, Washington State holds the conference's playoff hopes in The Pirate's hands. If, that is, it can beat Washington in the Apple Cup. And oh yeah, Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia are all alive in the Big 12 race.