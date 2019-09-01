College football scores, games: Georgia, Texas cruise to easy wins; Missouri, Tennessee stumble

The first full Saturday of college football is in the books, and it included dramatic plays, new school records and surprising upsets that nobody could have predicted. Some of those upsets included Florida State blowing a big lead to Boise State in Tallahassee, Georgia State dominating Tennessee in Neyland Stadium and a veteran quarterback setting a new record at LSU. Oh, and Hugh Freeze coached Liberty from a hospital bed in the coaches box.

CBS Sports was with you the entire day updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Keep reading to keep up with the day's best plays and box scores covering all of the action.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 5 Ohio State 45, FAU 21 Box score

Boise State, 36 Florida State 31 -- Box score

Memphis 15, Ole Miss 10 -- Box score

No. 2 Alabama 42, Duke 3 -- Recap, takeaways

North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20 Box score

No. 25 Stanford 17, Northwestern 7-- Box score

No. 16 Auburn 21, No. 11 Oregon 21 -- Recap, takeaways

No. 3 Georgia 30, Vanderbilt 6 -- Box score

Click here for the full Week 1 college football scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Georgia cruises over Vanderbilt

Georgia's march towards another potential SEC East title had to go through Vanderbilt first. The Bulldogs passed that test with ease in their new-look offense. Quarterback Jake Fromm led back-to-back long touchdown drives on the opening possessions of eight and 10 plays, respectively, to give his team a 14-0 lead. The skill positions look every bit as fast as last year, too. Running back D'Andre Swift had 147 yards on 16 carries, and Brian Herrien had 65 yards on 12 carries. The Bulldogs defense held the Commodores to 16-of-32 passing for 109 yards in the 30-6 win.

Missouri falls at Wyoming

The SEC East didn't have the best day, with Georgia State topping Tennessee and South Carolina falling late to North Carolina. Missouri caught the futility bug, falling to Wyoming in Laramie 37-31. Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant did all he could to make it a game late, finishing the night with 423 yards and two touchdowns. But two turnovers (one interception and one fumble) negated what should have been a stellar performance.

All aboard the Sam Ehlinger hype train

The dual-threat quarterback for the Longhorns proudly proclaimed that Texas is back after beating Georgia in last season's Sugar Bowl, and backed it up in the 2019 opener vs. Louisiana Tech. He was 28-of-38 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-14 win over the Bulldogs. Can he keep it up? We'll find out next weekend when the Longhorns host LSU in Austin.

Texas on the board pic.twitter.com/s5qQsG6ZCs — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) September 1, 2019

Joe Burrow sets LSU record

The senior signal-caller for the Tigers went 23-of-27 passing for 278 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 55-3 rout of Georgia Southern in Death Valley. His five touchdowns tie the program single-game record for touchdown passes in a game. It was critical for Burrow to get comfortable in Week 1. The new offense featuring passing-game coordinator Joe Brady will hit the road to Texas next weekend in one of the biggest early games of the season.

The most passing TDs in a half in @LSUfootball history.



Joe Burrow just did that. pic.twitter.com/Wp2qiV8ee9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 1, 2019

Georgia State upsets Tennessee in Knoxville



The nice thing about hosting a Sun Belt school on the first Saturday of the season if you're an SEC program is that you can usually expect an easy win. The not-so-nice thing for Tennessee is that a victory is not guaranteed. The Vols fell 38-30 at home to the Panthers, and this really wasn't an upset. Check out our full recap of the game with highlights here.

Stanford takes out Northwestern in slugfest



It wasn't exactly high-octane football, but No. 25 Stanford took care of business at home Saturday by defeating Northwestern 17-7. The Cardinal never trailed as their defense suffocated the visiting Wildcats, which committed four turnovers and racked up only 212 total yards of offense. Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello had a solid outing in his season debut, completing 16 of his 20 pass attempts and converted one for a score. While his 152 yards passing won't "wow" you, he was efficient and played to his team's strengths on Saturday, which was in the defense. Running back Cameron Scarlett added 97 yards of rushing offense on 22 carries.

Jacob Eason shines in Washington debut



It's been a good day for former Georgia quarterbacks. Justin Fields balled out in his Ohio State debut, and Eason slung it all over the field in his Washington start against Eastern Washington. He finished the day with 349 yards passing, four touchdowns, no turnovers and a stress-free 47-14 win to boot. His gaudy stat line was boosted by the play of the game -- a 7-yard first quarter strike to Aaron Fuller who reeled in the pass Odell Beckham Jr. style. Fuller finished with a team-high two receiving touchdowns.

Iowa State needs triple OT (and some luck) to survive

It wasn't easy, but No. 21 Iowa State held on to beat FCS foe Northern Iowa 29-26 in three overtimes. This has been a tough game for the Cyclones at times with the Panthers notching a couple of wins against them this decade. Any concerns about the Cyclones replacing running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler weren't exactly alleviated, either. While ISU had decent offensive numbers, they were poor on third downs (7 of 18) and had some frustrating penalties and miscues. Notably, Iowa State needs to find more reliable playmakers in critical situations, but quarterback Brock Purdy came up big when it mattered the most, recovering what would have been a game-ending fumble on the goal line in the third overtime. Iowa State sealed the deal on a touchdown one play later.

Florida State wilts late against Boise State



Boise State trailed Florida State by 18 points in the second quarter but miraculously charged all the way back in Tallahassee to walk away with a 36-31 win. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville but was moved to Tally because of Hurricane Dorian. No matter, the Broncos completely outgained the Seminoles on offense by way of 621 yards on 106 plays in a whopping 40 minutes of ball possession. It was the second lead of 18 points or more that the Noles have blown under coach Willie Taggart; they were 79-0 in such situations the prior 15 years. Here's more from the BSU upset.

Ohio State, Justin Fields cruise past FAU



It didn't take long for Fields to make a statement as Ohio State's new quarterback. The Georgia transfer and once-hyped blue-chip prospect took control in Ohio State's 45-21 win early by strutting to a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and never looked back. He finished the game with 234 yards passing and five total touchdowns.

Justin Fields making BIG impressions early in OSU debut



Touchdown on 1st drive 🚨



(Via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/L6HMcKfJPl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2019

RichRod's Ole Miss debut didn't go well

Former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez is the new offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and things did not go well in his first game calling plays for the Rebels. Ole Miss was on the road against a good Memphis team, but it's a Memphis team that allowed 428 yards and 32 points per game last season. So it was a bit surprising to see Ole Miss scoreless at halftime with only 42 yards of offense. Things improved in the second half, but not nearly enough, as Ole Miss managed only 173 yards in a 15-10 loss to their rivals to the north.