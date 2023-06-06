In 2022, first-year coaches at Oregon, USC and Washington utilized the transfer portal to bring in high-caliber quarterbacks and provide much-needed jolts for the Pac-12's premier programs. Now, three more teams hope for a similar road to success, with Arizona State, Colorado and Stanford welcoming new regimes after falling to a combined 7-29 last season.

Arizona State and Colorado are leaning heavily on transfers to reinvigorate their rosters, with ASU at 29 so far and CU at a whopping 49 and counting, according to 247Sports. The Buffaloes' unprecedented roster overhaul under Deion Sanders dominated the college football news cycle for months. The offseason hype has ratcheted up anticipation as fans clamor for a glimpse of what Sanders can produce in his first season.

The Buffs' transformation has been well-documented as the 2023 season approaches, but there are transfers ready to make an instant impact across the Pac-12 landscape. In fact, some of the players who left Colorado amid the program's coaching transition have stayed in the league and will face their old team in the season ahead.

As the countdown to the kickoff inches closer, let's look at the Pac-12's top five transfers who are ready to shine right away at their new homes, followed by an examination of the top transfer from each remaining team in the league.

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Hunter famously flipped from Florida State to Sanders and Jackson State during the 2022 recruiting cycle, so the top recruit from that class is finally headed to the Power Five stage. After nabbing two interceptions -- one of which went for a pick six -- as a corner and scoring four touchdowns as a receiver in his freshman season, Hunter brings his elite speed and a diverse skillset to Colorado. Given the huge spotlight Sanders brings to Boulder, Hunter will have a chance to cement himself as one of college football's most electric players in front of a national audience.

The former Clemson quarterback is getting a fresh start after things grew stale over two years a starter with the Tigers. Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith is a former QB himself and a respected offensive mind who might be able to unlock more of the potential Uiagalelei showed as a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2020. If this works out, the Beavers could post consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in program history.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Sanders made it clear from his first day on the job that his son will be the Buffaloes' signal-caller in 2023, but this isn't just a case of nepotism. The younger Sanders received Power Five offers as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and proved he can play during his two years at JSU. He threw for 70 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions in two seasons playing for his father at Jackson State. He also amassed a 23-3 record as the starter and set school records for most touchdowns (40) and completions (344) in a season.

Arizona State QB Drew Pyne

First-year coach Kenny Dillingham quickly upgraded Arizona State's quarterback room by landing former Notre Dame starter Drew Pyne and touted freshman Jaden Rashada. Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions last season after he was pressed into action early last year. He will have to beat out Rashada and returning starter Trenton Bourguet for the job, but should have a leg up as a veteran recruited by Dillingham.

USC WR Dorian Singer

As if the likes of Tahj Washington, Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and five-star freshman Zachariah Branch weren't enough, the Trojans added another big-time receiver to catch passes from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Singer earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors after catching 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns at Arizona last season. Matching that production in a loaded receiver room at USC may be tough, but you can expect to see Singer playing a key role on a team with College Football Playoff aspirations.

Top transfers for remaining Pac-12 teams