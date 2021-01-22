What defines a breakout in Fantasy sports? You can read 10 different articles and get 10 different answers. The truth is there is no set definition. For me, I've always viewed a breakout candidate as a player with upside that you expect to vastly outperform their draft cost. But how does a player come to have upside? Every player is different.

I took a look at the biggest breakouts from 2020 to come up with reasons or traits for said breakouts. Here's what I found:

Will every breakout fall in these categories? No. Can a breakout fit into multiples of these? Sure. The main point of this exercise is to find players this year who are considered undervalued and might have one (or many) of these traits.

Perhaps this will make things more efficient when identifying those players. Nonetheless, here are some of early candidates from Scott White, Chris Towers and myself:

Frank's Breakout Picks Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Musgrove SP SD San Diego • Age: 28 2020 Stats INN 39.2 W 1 K's 55 ERA 3.86 WHIP 1.24 How do I describe my Fantasy relationship with Joe Musgrove? I considered many different celebrity/television couples, but I settled on Ryan and Kelly from "The Office." For anybody who has binged the series, you know Ryan and Kelly have the most complicated relationship on the show. In the end, however, they end up together. And if you haven't watched "The Office," stop reading this and go watch all of it. Now. Musgrove was recently acquired by the Padres, but that doesn't change what we saw over his final five starts. During that time, he maintained a 2.16 ERA with 13.7 K/9. Many people will be on Musgrove as a breakout, but that's OK. Many were on Zac Gallen last year, too. Tyler Mahle SP CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 26 2020 Stats INN 47.2 W 2 K's 60 ERA 3.59 WHIP 1.15 Tyler Mahle finally put it together for 47.2 innings in 2020. He finished the season with a 3.59 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP with a career-best 11.3 K/9. Had it qualified, Mahle's 13.8% swinging strike rate would have ranked 11th among starting pitchers, ahead of names like Trevor Bauer, Aaron Nola and Brandon Woodruff. Mahle changed up his pitch mix to get to this point, too, bringing back a slider he used back in 2018. It played up well with his mid-90s fastball and split-change. The arsenal and opportunity are both there. Mahle just has to seize it. Austin Riley 3B ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 23 2020 Stats AVG 0.239 HR 8 R 24 RBI 27 SB 0 On the surface, Austin Riley was a below league average hitter in 2020, but let's dig a little deeper. First, he improved the average exit velocity from 89.4 MPH in 2019 to 91 MPH in 2020. While he only hit .239 while slugging .415, his .262 xBA and .471 xSLG suggest Riley was unlucky in the shortened campaign. Most encouraging of all was Riley's improvement in plate discipline. While he hit 14 home runs in his first two months with the Braves, he walked in just 5.4% of his plate appearances while striking out 36.4% of the time. In 2020, Riley got the walk rate up to 7.8% and the strikeouts all the way down to 23.8%. If he can couple this new contact approach with the power he possesses, we could be in for a big 2021 season. Rowdy Tellez 1B TOR Toronto • #44 • Age: 25 2020 Stats AVG 0.283 HR 8 R 20 RBI 23 SB 0 First and foremost, I just want to send a big thank you to Michael Brantley for returning to the Houston Astros. Blue Jays fans might not want to hear that, but they have something here with Rowdy Tellez. While he only played 35 games, Tellez hit .283 with eight home runs. Like Riley, Tellez made massive strides at the dish. He lowered the strikeout rate from 28% in 2019 to 15% in 2020. Hopefully the Blue Jays don't mess around with platoons, either. The big man has handled lefties well, posting an .811 OPS against them this past season and an .831 mark in 2019. We would be looking at a .270+ hitter with 25-30 home runs. Let's get Rowdy! Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #35 • Age: 25 2020 Stats INN 0 W 0 K's 0 ERA 0 WHIP 0 While Nate Lowe will go undrafted in many leagues because of an ADP outside the top-300 picks, I invite you to re-think. Just last season we saw some of the biggest breakouts come from the same range in Trent Grisham, Teoscar Hernandez and Corbin Burnes. Lowe finally leaves the constraints of Tampa Bay for an everyday role with the Texas Rangers. He comes with an extensive minor-league track record, hitting 27 home runs with a .985 OPS in 2018. He followed that up with 16 homers and a .929 OPS in 2019. In Lowe you have a hitter with a strong eye at the plate who I believe can contribute in both batting average and home runs.

Scott's Breakout Picks Projections powered by Sportsline Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #35 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto NR Roto (1B) NR H2H NR H2H (1B) NR 2020 Stats AVG 0.224 HR 4 R 10 RBI 11 SB 1 SO 28 Will Smith C LAD L.A. Dodgers • #16 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto 130 Roto (C) 5 H2H 147 H2H (C) 5 2020 Stats AVG 0.289 HR 8 R 23 RBI 25 SB 0 The read on Smith at this time a year ago was a three-true-outcomes hitter who might not hit for enough average to warrant everyday at-bats, so when the Dodgers began fading him early on, it seemed like they had made their assessment known. But in part-time duty that prickly caterpillar of a profile became a breathtaking butterfly, Smith's strikeout rate going from one end of the spectrum (26.5 percent) to the other (16.1 percent). That's like the difference between Pete Alonso and Whit Merrifield. He no longer sold out so hard for power, giving him a sturdier BABIP base, and his walk rate blew up, too. And seeing as he started all but one of the team's postseason games, the Dodgers may be done fading him. Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto 194 Roto (3B) NR H2H 219 H2H (3B) NR 2020 Stats AVG 0.376 HR 5 R 17 RBI 11 SB 1 It'll take more than 95 plate appearances to win the hearts and minds of the masses, but what I saw from Hayes in his September debut was enough to convince me I had him all wrong. Sure, his minor-league production always left much to be desired, making it easy to attribute his consistently high prospect standing to defensive prowess alone. But defensive prowess requires a level of athleticism that could then translate to the other side of the game, especially when contact skills have already been established. Bottom line is the dude crushed the ball in his first exposure to major-league pitching, making hard contact to all fields with more over-the-fence power than he ever showed in the minors. He wouldn't be the first with his profile to find the next gear immediately upon reaching the highest level. Joe Musgrove SP SD San Diego • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto 161 Roto (SP) NR H2H 162 H2H (SP) NR 2020 Stats INN 39.2 W 1 K's 55 ERA 3.86 WHIP 1.24 John Means SP BAL Baltimore • #47 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto NR Roto (SP) NR H2H 264 H2H (SP) NR 2020 Stats INN 43.2 W 2 K's 42 ERA 4.53 WHIP 0.98 Means' spike in velocity (about 2 mph) was there from the start of 2020 but easy enough to overlook when it didn't make for better results. It all changed after six starts, though, when his swinging-strike rate jumped from its typically uninspiring 8.7 percent to a Gerrit Cole-like 15.7 percent for his final four starts. What it meant for his forward-facing numbers was just as notable: His K/9 went from 5.4 to 11.4 and his ERA from 8.10 to 1.52. Maybe it was just a weird blip to end a weird season, or maybe it was the logical next step for a pitcher who saw one of the biggest improvements in pure stuff and already had a mastery of the strike zone, issuing no more than one walk in any of his 10 starts.