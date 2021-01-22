Walker Buehler SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #21 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown Roto 19 Roto (SP) 12 H2H 18 H2H (SP) 12 2020 Stats INN 36.2 W 1 K's 42 ERA 3.44 WHIP 0.95 My beef with Buehler has nothing to do with his skills, which are plentiful, well-established and, as best I can tell, intact. But I'm skeptical he'll get to them enough to justify his second-round cost. The Dodgers have always prioritized preservation with him, having him build up in-season the past two years rather than wasting his bullets on spring training, and the buildup was so slow last year that he made only one six-inning start during the regular season. So how careful do they figure to be with him after a year in which he threw about 60 innings, regular and postseason combined? He'll be an asset for your Fantasy team, sure, but at the cost, you need him to be a horse, too.

Teoscar Hernandez RF TOR Toronto • #37 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown Roto 284 Roto (OF) 21 H2H 241 H2H (OF) NR 2020 Stats AVG 0.289 HR 16 R 33 RBI 34 SB 6 SO 63 As skeptical as Fantasy Baseballers normally are of the mid-career breakout with a track record of mediocrity, it's stunning how they've made an exception of Hernandez, whose turn for the studly came during a pint-sized season in which his plate discipline was as abysmal as ever. It takes a special hitter to succeed in spite of a 30.4 percent strikeout rate, and while Hernandez did stand out for his average exit velocity and hard-hit rate in 2020, it was only a modest jump from his career baseline -- the kind you'd expect for a guy on a hot streak (which may have been all it was considering the small sample). He delivered the best-case outcome for an already existing profile, in other words, rather than improving the profile itself, so I suspect that with increased exposure, he's probably closer to the guy who hit .235 with a .774 OPS between 2018 and 2019.

Dylan Bundy SP LAA L.A. Angels • #37 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown Roto 79 Roto (SP) 33 H2H 46 H2H (SP) 33 2020 Stats INN 65.2 W 6 K's 72 ERA 3.29 WHIP 1.04 I hit big on Bundy as a sleeper pick a year ago and would prefer simply to stay the course, but I do think there's an alternate world where his 2020 plays out differently and am wary of his 2021 playing out in that way. The sticking point is whether he's genuinely whipped the home run issue that plagued his time in Baltimore, and since most of the improvement can be attributed to him cutting his home run-to-fly ball rate in half, it may have simply been a byproduct of him making all 11 of his starts at pitcher's parks during a wacky season. True, he'll encounter more of those in the AL West than he did in the AL East, but he's looking at a more diverse schedule in 2021 and would have a hard time repeating that home run-to-fly ball rate even if he wasn't. Maybe he'll be fine, but an ERA over 4.00 is still possible.

Aaron Civale SP CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown Roto 132 Roto (SP) NR H2H 91 H2H (SP) NR 2020 Stats INN 74 W 4 K's 69 ERA 4.74 WHIP 1.32 The fascination with Civale among some Fantasy Baseball analysts really needs to stop now. He may have a high-spin curveball, but the fact is it's not translating to whiffs or ground balls, making him primed for a pummeling in today's homer-happy game. It all came to a head in his final six starts of 2020, when a 6.62 ERA brought his season mark from 3.15 to 4.74. His 4.39 xERA doesn't paint a rosier picture. Yes, Cleveland has a tendency to get the most out of its pitchers, and Civale does have that one noteworthy pitch to go along with plus control. I'm not saying his case is a hopeless one. But the enthusiasm for him is disproportionate to the likelihood he develops into an actual game-changer.