Happy Tuesday, everyone! It was an especially happy Monday for Reds fans as they watched one of the most surprising and exciting teams win another game to make it nine in a row. The Reds saw the return of 39-year-old veteran Joey Votto -- he made a triumphant return from injury. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and his first home run of the season. Despite a sluggish rehab assignment, Votto's track record and the Reds' explosive offense make him an intriguing Fantasy option. While he is currently rostered in only 11% of leagues, he could be worth stashing in hopes of him manning your corner infield spot soon.

Pirates top prospect and the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Henry Davis, made his debut, going 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, and a strikeout. His double registered an impressive exit velocity of 106.2 mph, showcasing his power potential. Currently rostered in 48% of leagues, Davis should be held in many more with his huge upside. If you need a catcher, Davis is here to help.

Let's dive into more of the action from Monday:

Arraez flirting with history

The Marlins knew all along they saw something special in Luis Arraez and they made the aggressive move to trade for him ahead of his breakout season. The Twins hoped they sold him at his peak, but it doesn't look like that's going to be the case. Araez is a tough out. He went a perfect 5 for 5 on Monday marking his third five-hit game this month. Arraez's batting average has soared back to .400.

Struggling SPs

Corbin Burnes had a rough day, allowing seven earned runs over five innings against the Diamondbacks. Burnes' struggles were evident in his lack of command and an unusually high number of hard-hit balls. Despite this performance, his overall season numbers remain respectable, and he should bounce back. Now makes for a decent potential buy-low spot on Burnes.

Similarly, Jose Berrios faced a tough outing against the Marlins. He allowed five earned runs over four innings, experiencing difficulties with his slurve and changeup. Despite this setback, Berrios has been a consistent performer and is making his down 2022 look like a fluke.

Hunter Brown had a tough outing against the Mets. Brown surrendered six earned runs over 5 2/3 innings, including two home runs. Despite occasional struggles, Brown has demonstrated great potential this season, with a solid strikeout rate and an impressive ground-ball rate.

Josiah Gray of the Nationals had a challenging start against the Cardinals, allowing six earned runs over five innings. Gray's recent use of a sweeper pitch and struggles with his fastball indicate areas he needs to address. Nevertheless, Gray's overall numbers show promise, and with some adjustments, he could become a more consistent Fantasy contributor.

News and notes