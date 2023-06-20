Happy Tuesday, everyone! It was an especially happy Monday for Reds fans as they watched one of the most surprising and exciting teams win another game to make it nine in a row. The Reds saw the return of 39-year-old veteran Joey Votto -- he made a triumphant return from injury. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and his first home run of the season. Despite a sluggish rehab assignment, Votto's track record and the Reds' explosive offense make him an intriguing Fantasy option. While he is currently rostered in only 11% of leagues, he could be worth stashing in hopes of him manning your corner infield spot soon.
Pirates top prospect and the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Henry Davis, made his debut, going 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, and a strikeout. His double registered an impressive exit velocity of 106.2 mph, showcasing his power potential. Currently rostered in 48% of leagues, Davis should be held in many more with his huge upside. If you need a catcher, Davis is here to help.
Let's dive into more of the action from Monday:
Arraez flirting with history
The Marlins knew all along they saw something special in Luis Arraez and they made the aggressive move to trade for him ahead of his breakout season. The Twins hoped they sold him at his peak, but it doesn't look like that's going to be the case. Araez is a tough out. He went a perfect 5 for 5 on Monday marking his third five-hit game this month. Arraez's batting average has soared back to .400.
Struggling SPs
Corbin Burnes had a rough day, allowing seven earned runs over five innings against the Diamondbacks. Burnes' struggles were evident in his lack of command and an unusually high number of hard-hit balls. Despite this performance, his overall season numbers remain respectable, and he should bounce back. Now makes for a decent potential buy-low spot on Burnes.
Similarly, Jose Berrios faced a tough outing against the Marlins. He allowed five earned runs over four innings, experiencing difficulties with his slurve and changeup. Despite this setback, Berrios has been a consistent performer and is making his down 2022 look like a fluke.
Hunter Brown had a tough outing against the Mets. Brown surrendered six earned runs over 5 2/3 innings, including two home runs. Despite occasional struggles, Brown has demonstrated great potential this season, with a solid strikeout rate and an impressive ground-ball rate.
Josiah Gray of the Nationals had a challenging start against the Cardinals, allowing six earned runs over five innings. Gray's recent use of a sweeper pitch and struggles with his fastball indicate areas he needs to address. Nevertheless, Gray's overall numbers show promise, and with some adjustments, he could become a more consistent Fantasy contributor.
News and notes
- Yordan Alvarez went through some stretching pregame Monday. It's not much, but it's the first bit of physical activity since he went down with a strained right oblique.
- Hunter Greene was placed on the IL with right hip discomfort that he's been battling for a few weeks now.
- Jazz Chisholm is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week. He's been out since mid-May with turf toe in his right foot.
- Tim Anderson has missed two straight with right shoulder soreness. However, reports are good and the hope is that he'll avoid the IL.
- Alejandro Kirk was placed on the IL with a left hand injury, which means Danny Jansen should see most of the reps at catcher.
- Francisco Alvarez was removed from Monday's game against the Astros after fouling a ball off his right hand, but initial X-rays came back negative.
- The White Sox are hopeful Liam Hendriks can resume a throwing program within the next week or so. He's been given both a cortisone shot and a PRP injection as he works his way back from right elbow inflammation.
- Alek Manoah is slated to throw another simulated game Wednesday. Assuming all goes well, the next time he faces hitters could be in a game setting at one of the Blue Jays' minor-league affiliates.
- Lance Lynn was placed on the bereavement list and will miss 3-7 days. He could be ready to pitch this weekend against the Red Sox, though it's not a guarantee.
- Kenta Maeda is likely to return to the Twins by the end of the week. Maeda has posted a 2.03 ERA over four starts at Triple-A and has been out since late April with a right triceps strain.
- Pirates prospect Henry Davis is likely to see most of his game action in right field, according to manager Derek Shelton. They indicated Davis may still catch some games this season. This could eliminate catcher eligibility for next season if he doesn't catch enough.
- Anthony Rendon was placed on the IL with a left wrist contusion.
- Tanner Houck will be re-evaluated later this week before a determination is made regarding if he'll have surgery to address a fracture on the right side of his face.
- Graham Ashcraft is expected to rejoin the Reds' rotation this weekend against the Braves.
- Alek Thomas was recalled by the Dbacks and instantly hit a home run off Corbin Burnes.