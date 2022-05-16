Happy Monday, everyone! We had another exciting weekend in baseball and the most surprising development has to be that the Detroit Tigers are now owners of the longest active winning streak in the MLB -- of course that win streak is just three games. Now for some not-so-good news that unfortunately once again shines a light on the Cincinnati Reds, who found a way to lose a baseball game despite throwing a combined no hitter. Wait what? Yup, you read that right.
Reds prospect Hunter Greene pitched the best game of his young career, throwing 7 1/3 no-hit innings before he and the bullpen combined to walk the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Shortly after that, a groundout RBI scored the only Pirates run -- and the only run of the game. The silver lining is that maybe this can serve as a wake-up call for Greene, who finished the game with nine strikeouts and five walks. For the first time this season, he honed in on a specific two-pitch mix (his slider and his fastball) and that accounted for 98% of his pitches. Greene has now allowed just two earned runs over his past two starts, but he has also walked nine in that span. He's 64% rostered.
We'll dive into more action from the weekend below, but first make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. You can find Week 7 sleeper hitters to sub into your lineups before first pitch from Scott White. You'll also find Scott's sleeper pitchers and two-start pitchers for Week 7.
And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.
Rodriguez stays hot
For the first month and change of the 2022 season, it looked like Mariners rookie OF Julio Rodriguez was going to be a one-category contributor. He was stealing bases like a madman but not doing all that much more. That no longer seems to be the case and a full-on breakout could be looming. Rodriguez went 4 for 4 with a homer and two RBI on Sunday and he now has 18 hits in just 14 games in the Month of May -- he had 15 hits in 20 total games in April. He is a buy-high candidate for me.
Verlander continues AL Cy Young push
Astros SP Justin Verlander has made an excellent comeback after missing the entire 2021 season. On Sunday, he picked up another win and threw another five scoreless innings. Although Verlander racked up just five total strikeouts, he induced 17 swinging strikes and was as difficult to hit as ever. Verlander now has a 1.38 ERA and 0.68 WHIP this season.
Morton buy-low opportunity
If you've already capitalized on the early-season panic surrounding Braves SP Charlie Morton, then good for you. It doesn't require much imagination for us to think back to last season when Morton started rocky through the first month and change. On Saturday, the veteran showed signs of getting back to his old self. Against a tough Padres lineup, Morton threw six innings of two-hit ball and only allowed one earned run and one walk. He also struck out nine.
The big difference in this one is that he was finally able to find command of his fastball -- the pitch that has plagued him thus far in 2022. Morton also had his curveball connecting, and when he's commanding the fastball and inducing swinging strikes (eight to be exact) on the curve, he is still one of the toughest pitchers to hit.
News and lineup notes
Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.
- Byron Buxton is playing through knee issues and the Twins will be measured with his usage until it's healed. He still managed to hit two home runs this weekend.
- Kris Bryant will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tuesday and could be back this Friday. He's on the IL with back stiffness.
- Jarred Kelenic was optioned back to Triple-A this weekend. He was batting .140 with a 37.5% strikeout rate. Drop?
- Stephen Strasburg threw two innings in a simulated game at extended spring training Friday.
- Miguel Sano was transferred to the 60-day IL. He underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in early May.
- Alex Kirilloff was optioned back to Triple-A. He was batting just .172 over 10 games.
- Matt Manning needs another rehab start while Casey Mize will have his rehab slowed down.
- Mauricio Dubon was traded to the Astros on Saturday in exchange for catcher Michael Papierski.
- Robinson Cano officially signed on with the Padres.
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently indicated that Domingo German could stretch out to work as a starter when he begins his minor-league rehab assignment. He's currently on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.
- Riley Greene was cleared for baseball activities after being examined by doctors Thursday and has begun running on flat ground. He fractured his foot in early April.
- C.J. Abrams has gone 5 for 15 with three home runs, nine RBI, six runs and two steals in three games since being sent down to Triple-A. He's 34% rostered.
Placed on the IL this weekend
- Clayton Kershaw with inflammation in his right SI joint, which connects the base of the spine to the hip bones. He has no structural damage and the Dodgers hope he'll be back after a minimum stay. In fact, he played catch Sunday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday.
- Tylor Megill with right biceps tendinitis. He'lll be shut down from throwing for a few days before being re-evaluated.
- Jesus Luzardo with a left forearm strain (Meyer or Cabrera??)
- Manny Margot with a right hamstring strain
- Michael Pineda with a right middle finger fracture
- Ryan Mountcastle with a left wrist strain
- Austin Meadows was placed on the IL after he experienced dizziness, light-headedness and nausea Sunday
- James McCann will miss six weeks with a broken hamate bone
- Josh Naylor placed on the COVID IL Friday
- Joey Wendle with a right hamstring strain
- Nico Hoerner with a sprained right ankle. Andrelton Simmons was activated.