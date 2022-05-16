Happy Monday, everyone! We had another exciting weekend in baseball and the most surprising development has to be that the Detroit Tigers are now owners of the longest active winning streak in the MLB -- of course that win streak is just three games. Now for some not-so-good news that unfortunately once again shines a light on the Cincinnati Reds, who found a way to lose a baseball game despite throwing a combined no hitter. Wait what? Yup, you read that right.

Reds prospect Hunter Greene pitched the best game of his young career, throwing 7 1/3 no-hit innings before he and the bullpen combined to walk the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Shortly after that, a groundout RBI scored the only Pirates run -- and the only run of the game. The silver lining is that maybe this can serve as a wake-up call for Greene, who finished the game with nine strikeouts and five walks. For the first time this season, he honed in on a specific two-pitch mix (his slider and his fastball) and that accounted for 98% of his pitches. Greene has now allowed just two earned runs over his past two starts, but he has also walked nine in that span. He's 64% rostered.

We'll dive into more action from the weekend below, but first make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. You can find Week 7 sleeper hitters to sub into your lineups before first pitch from Scott White. You'll also find Scott's sleeper pitchers and two-start pitchers for Week 7.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Rodriguez stays hot

For the first month and change of the 2022 season, it looked like Mariners rookie OF Julio Rodriguez was going to be a one-category contributor. He was stealing bases like a madman but not doing all that much more. That no longer seems to be the case and a full-on breakout could be looming. Rodriguez went 4 for 4 with a homer and two RBI on Sunday and he now has 18 hits in just 14 games in the Month of May -- he had 15 hits in 20 total games in April. He is a buy-high candidate for me.

Verlander continues AL Cy Young push

Astros SP Justin Verlander has made an excellent comeback after missing the entire 2021 season. On Sunday, he picked up another win and threw another five scoreless innings. Although Verlander racked up just five total strikeouts, he induced 17 swinging strikes and was as difficult to hit as ever. Verlander now has a 1.38 ERA and 0.68 WHIP this season.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Morton buy-low opportunity

If you've already capitalized on the early-season panic surrounding Braves SP Charlie Morton, then good for you. It doesn't require much imagination for us to think back to last season when Morton started rocky through the first month and change. On Saturday, the veteran showed signs of getting back to his old self. Against a tough Padres lineup, Morton threw six innings of two-hit ball and only allowed one earned run and one walk. He also struck out nine.

The big difference in this one is that he was finally able to find command of his fastball -- the pitch that has plagued him thus far in 2022. Morton also had his curveball connecting, and when he's commanding the fastball and inducing swinging strikes (eight to be exact) on the curve, he is still one of the toughest pitchers to hit.

News and lineup notes

Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.

Placed on the IL this weekend