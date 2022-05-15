Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper hitters for Week 7 (May 16-22) Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups @KC5, @NYY3 Rostered 73% His breakout season was interrupted by a hand injury, but he's off the IL and will be treated to the most favorable hitter schedule of any team this week. Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups ATL3, WAS3 Rostered 76% He eventually emerged as a must-start player after a slow start last year and may be tracking that way again, having homered seven times in his past 13 games. Yuli Gurriel 1B HOU Houston • #10 • Age: 37 Matchups at BOS, vs. TEX Rostered 66% The defending AL batting champ caught fire over the weekend and is a good bet to keep it going with the Astros boasting the fifth-best matchups this week. Juan Yepez DH STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 24 Matchups @NYM4, @PIT3 Rostered 47% The Cardinals have shown a commitment to playing the rookie masher, starting him in every game since his call-up, and he has repaid them by, well, mashing. The Pirates series is reason enough to keep him active. Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT3, ARI4 Rostered 62% He continues to be on the fringes of mixed-league consideration but is making enough positive contributions to justify the nod in a week when the Cubs have the second-best hitter matchups. Alek Thomas CF ARI Arizona • #92 • Age: 22 Matchups @LAD4, @CHC4 Rostered 58% The recent call-up appears up to the challenge so far and gets to enjoy an eight-game slate this week. Even though he bats left-handed, he crushed lefties to the tune of a .362 batting average and 1.073 OPS in the minors last year, so the three on tap may actually play to his advantage. Max Kepler RF MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 29 Matchups @OAK3, @KC3 Rostered 72% He's run hot and cold this season but seems to be picking it up again with four hits over the weekend. It's enough reason for hope against two bottom-feeder pitching staffs this week. Darin Ruf DH SF San Francisco • #33 • Age: 35 Matchups @COL3, SD3 Rostered 11% His move to full-time duty hasn't yet paid off as hoped, but he's heating up, having hit safely in eight of his past nine games. He'll begin Week 7 at Coors Field. Patrick Wisdom 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 30 Matchups PIT3, ARI4 Rostered 69% He may be inconsistent, but the power output has continued in his sophomore season. You'd expect him to be at his best against pitchers like Bryse Wilson, J.T. Brubaker and Humberto Castellanos. A.J. Pollock LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups @KC5, @NYY3 Rostered 46% He's been a non-factor after having an .892 OPS last year, but hopefully the most favorable hitter slate is enough to get him going. He's looking at five games against Royals mush as part of an eight-game slate overall.

Best hitter matchups for Week 7

1. White Sox @KC5, @NYY3

2. Cubs PIT3, ARI4

3. Diamondbacks @LAD4, @CHC4

4. Royals CHW5, MIN3

5. Astros @BOS3, TEX4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Nationals @MIA3, @MIL3

2. Braves @MIL3, @MIA3

3. Padres @PHI3, @SF3

4. Phillies SD3, LAD3

5. Tigers @TB3, @CLE3