corey-kluber.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 16-22). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
WAS
Washington
2
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
3
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
4
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
5
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
Sleepers and questionables
6
L. Severino SP NYY Luis Severino SP NYY
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
7
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
BOS
Boston
8
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
9
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
10
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
11
G. Whitlock RP BOS Garrett Whitlock RP BOS
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
12
C. Kluber SP TB Corey Kluber SP TB
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
Better left for points leagues
13
J. Urquidy SP HOU Jose Urquidy SP HOU
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
14
I. Anderson SP ATL Ian Anderson SP ATL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
MIA
Miami
15
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
16
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
17
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
No thanks
18
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
19
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
SD
San Diego
20
W. Miley SP CHC Wade Miley SP CHC
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
21
C. Archer SP MIN Chris Archer SP MIN
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
KC
Kansas City
22
M. Bumgarner SP ARI Madison Bumgarner SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
23
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
24
Z. Logue SP OAK Zach Logue SP OAK
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
25
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
HOU
Houston
26
C. Flexen SP SEA Chris Flexen SP SEA
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
BOS
Boston
27
T. Walker SP NYM Taijuan Walker SP NYM
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
COL
Colorado
28
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
29
T. Hearn SP TEX Taylor Hearn SP TEX
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
HOU
Houston
30
B. Brieske SP DET Beau Brieske SP DET
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
31
S. Watkins SP BAL Spenser Watkins SP BAL
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
32
B. Wilson SP PIT Bryse Wilson SP PIT
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
33
A. Sanchez SP WAS Aaron Sanchez SP WAS
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
34
J. Heasley SP KC Jon Heasley SP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota