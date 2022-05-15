If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
- Week 7: Sleeper hitters | Two-start pitchers
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
BOS Boston • #72 • Age: 25
He got top billing last week when he looked like he was in line for two starts, and the same logic holds for this week. The bigger concern than the matchups is whether he'll go deep enough into these starts to secure a win, but having two tries makes it worth the gamble.
Josh Winder RP
MIN Minnesota • #74 • Age: 25
Some uncharacteristic control issues derailed his latest start, but the otherwise impressive rookie will have a chance to bounce back against what amounts to a Triple-A lineup.
Jose Urquidy SP
HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27
He's become a bland pitcher after flashing upside earlier in his career, but his strong supporting cast gives him a chance for two wins against lineups that haven't lived up to expectations so far.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 30
He's overachieved so far, but it's likely to continue with these matchups. Camden Yards has become a particularly hospitable environment with its new dimensions, and the White Sox have been a bottom-five offense.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29
He continues to fall short of the 80 percent threshold that would render him ineligible for this list. Pencil him in for another 5-6 effective innings with this matchup.
TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 26
Though he hasn't sustained the bat-missing ability he demonstrated a couple turns ago against the Mariners, he's reliable enough to take advantage of the lowest scoring team in baseball.
TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 30
The unsteady left-hander appears to have stabilized over his past couple starts, just in time for two favorable matchups. Be forewarned, though, he has a tendency to melt down right when you think you have him figured out.
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 26
His ERA is obviously too good to be true, but the ground-ball specialist has been known to limit damage when his slider is working. If volume is your priority, he could deliver.
Wade Miley SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #20 • Age: 35
He was shaky in his return from elbow inflammation last time out, which is why he ranks slow low here even with the posh matchups, but his lengthy track record of steadiness might make him worth a throw of the dice.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #31 • Age: 32
The Dodgers looked like they had worked their magic again before his latest start against the Phillies. The matchup is much better this time around.