yusei-kikuchi.jpg

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 7 (May 16-22)
headshot-image
Garrett Whitlock RP
BOS Boston • #72 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. HOU, vs. SEA
Rostered
79%
He got top billing last week when he looked like he was in line for two starts, and the same logic holds for this week. The bigger concern than the matchups is whether he'll go deep enough into these starts to secure a win, but having two tries makes it worth the gamble.
headshot-image
Josh Winder RP
MIN Minnesota • #74 • Age: 25
Matchup
at OAK
Rostered
57%
Some uncharacteristic control issues derailed his latest start, but the otherwise impressive rookie will have a chance to bounce back against what amounts to a Triple-A lineup.
headshot-image
Jose Urquidy SP
HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 27
Matchups
at BOS, vs. TEX
Rostered
77%
He's become a bland pitcher after flashing upside earlier in his career, but his strong supporting cast gives him a chance for two wins against lineups that haven't lived up to expectations so far.
headshot-image
Jameson Taillon SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #50 • Age: 30
Matchups
at BAL, vs. CHW
Rostered
73%
He's overachieved so far, but it's likely to continue with these matchups. Camden Yards has become a particularly hospitable environment with its new dimensions, and the White Sox have been a bottom-five offense.
headshot-image
Jordan Montgomery SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29
Matchup
at BAL
Rostered
76%
He continues to fall short of the 80 percent threshold that would render him ineligible for this list. Pencil him in for another 5-6 effective innings with this matchup.
headshot-image
Drew Rasmussen SP
TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
78%
Though he hasn't sustained the bat-missing ability he demonstrated a couple turns ago against the Mariners, he's reliable enough to take advantage of the lowest scoring team in baseball.
headshot-image
Yusei Kikuchi SP
TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. SEA, vs. CIN
Rostered
48%
The unsteady left-hander appears to have stabilized over his past couple starts, just in time for two favorable matchups. Be forewarned, though, he has a tendency to melt down right when you think you have him figured out.
headshot-image
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. CHW, vs. MIN
Rostered
56%
His ERA is obviously too good to be true, but the ground-ball specialist has been known to limit damage when his slider is working. If volume is your priority, he could deliver.
headshot-image
Wade Miley SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #20 • Age: 35
Matchups
vs. PIT, vs. ARI
Rostered
17%
He was shaky in his return from elbow inflammation last time out, which is why he ranks slow low here even with the posh matchups, but his lengthy track record of steadiness might make him worth a throw of the dice.
headshot-image
Tyler Anderson SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #31 • Age: 32
Matchup
vs. ARI
Rostered
50%
The Dodgers looked like they had worked their magic again before his latest start against the Phillies. The matchup is much better this time around.