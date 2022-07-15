Happy Friday, everyone! It was a not-so-happy Thursday for Yankees fans as they saw the Bronx Bombers lose a rare series -- this time to the Reds. The opposite effect was true for Seattle fans as the Mariners picked up their 11th straight victory. With Thursday's win, the Mariners move to six games over .500 but are still 11 games back in the division. Oh and Yankees fans really don't have much to worry about either when it comes to the division right now. Despite losing the series to Tampa, the Rays remain 13 games back.

We'll dive into all of the action from Thursday, but first we hope you had a chance to watch Pirates phenom prospect Oneil Cruz rip a 97.8 mph dart across the diamond registering Statcast's fastest infield assist. If not, here's the clip.

Meyer gets the call as an immediate must add

Depending on who you ask, Max Meyer is one of the five best pitching prospects in baseball. Period. By some rankings, he's the second-best pitching prospect overall. And now he'll be making his major league debut. Meyer will make his debut for the Marlins on Saturday against the Phillies. In 13 minor league starts this season, Meyer boasts a 3.69 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 69 strikeouts over 61 innings. He has a big-time fastball, a nasty wipeout slider and solid command. Meyer has done a great job generating groundballs and missed bats. He's 38% rostered in CBS leagues, but that number will jump fast. This is the priority prospect for whom you've hopefully been saving your Free Agent Budget.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Might be best to sell high on McKenzie

Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie was lights out on Thursday en route to racking up a career high 12 strikeouts. On one hand, McKenzie was a dominant pitcher in the second half of last season and has shown he can do this for stretches. On the other, there is nothing in his 2022 profile that suggests he will break out, and now is as good a time as ever to sell high.

McKenzie finished with eight shutout innings, allowing five hits, zero walks and striking out 12 (with 18 swinging strikes). His fastball velocity was up as was his slider velocity. McKenzie's curveball usage was up, and that's a pitch that has delivered a .106 batting average against with a 19% swinging strike rate. McKenzie is still allowing a lot of hard contact and fly balls, and that's what scares me most about his profile and value moving forward.

Waiver targets

Drew Rasmussen turned in his first quality start since June 4, and it came with him opting to fade his slider and instead throwing more cutters. He now has a 3.22 ERA and is SPARP eligible. He's 69% rostered.

Johnny Cueto now has a quality start in nine of 11 outings after Thursday's six innings of one-run ball. He has thrown five different offerings at least 13% this season on route to a 2.80 ERA. He's 58% rostered.

Reid Detmers delivered a quality start against one of the best teams in baseball when he held the Astros to two runs over six innings. He's 34% rostered and has been a completely different pitcher since leaning on his slider.

Injuries, news and notes