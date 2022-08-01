Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Rostered 78% 2022 Stats AVG .254 HR 19 OPS .828 AB 256 BB 17 K 70 It feels like adding Renfroe should be a no-brainer at this point, regardless of the scoring format. He was the 19th-best outfielder in Rotisserie leagues last year and the 21st-best in Head-to-Head points. He's also on the sort of heater that would merit a longer look even without that history. He went 4 for 4 with a homer run Sunday, giving him six home runs in his past nine games. He's up to a .254 batting average and .828 OPS for the year as compared to .259 and .816 last year.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 26 Rostered 72% Saturday at Pirates INN 6 H 3 ER 0 BB 1 K 8 Just a month ago, Ranger Suarez had a 4.33 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. He was headed to the IL with back spasms, and I was ready to classify his season as a failure. Perhaps a little rest is all he needed. "One of the biggest problems when you have an injury is not only does it hurt, but it's in your head all the time," Suarez said after delivering his best start of the season Saturday. "It obviously takes something away from that level of focus I need to be in." The left-hander has thrown three scoreless starts since returning, striking out 16 while walking just two in 16 innings, and his ground-ball rate, while still short of last season's mark, is climbing. It would now rank third among qualifying pitchers.

Jose Miranda 3B MIN Minnesota • Age: 24 Rostered 60% 2022 Stats AVG .276 HR 10 OPS .794 AB 214 BB 9 K 44 Another home run Sunday wrapped up a big month of July in which Miranda hit .353 (24 for 68) with five homers and a 1.008 OPS. But the rookie's run of success isn't so recent, really. Go back 50 games, and he's batting .335 (54 for 161) with nine homers and a .946 OPS. The only reason his year-long numbers look so ordinary is because he went 5 for 53 (.094) in the first 14 games following his promotion. He hits the ball reasonably hard, elevates well, strikes out at a low rate. More and more, he's resembling the player who hit .344 with 30 homers and a .973 OPS between two minor-league stops last year, which could make him a lifesaver at a position like third base.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 25 Rostered 58% 2022 Stats AVG .299 HR 7 OPS .746 AB 354 BB 18 K 72 With a stretch of seven multi-hit games in eight, capped by a 4-for-5 performance Sunday, Bohm has brought his season-long batting average up to nearly .300. Take it back to 36 games, and he's batting .378 (54 for 143). The problem is that it's still mostly devoid of power. He has just three home runs during that stretch and only a .140 ISO. Still, the exit velocity is fine, and he's elevating much better than a year ago. He did have both a double and a home run Sunday, which offers some reason for hope. Given the shortage of viable third basemen in Fantasy, it's probably worth taking a shot at this point and just hoping the power comes around.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Rostered 57% Sunday vs. Orioles INN 6 H 4 ER 1 BB 2 K 7 The Marlins are a train wreck against left-handed pitchers, so it made sense that Lodolo would turn in the best start of his young career against them last time out, allowing no earned runs in six innings with nine strikeouts. But how would his follow-up go? Even better, it turns out. Granted, he was facing another bad offense, the Orioles, but he had even more swinging strikes (17 to 14) and again went six strong, allowing one earned run. He's getting whiffs on three different pitches (the most devastating being his curveball) and is now sporting an xFIP (3.34) nearly a point lower than his ERA (4.23). The Reds should be able to lean on the rookie pretty hard down the stretch, too, given the time he's already missed with a back strain.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23 Rostered 50% Sunday vs. Rangers ERA 7 H 3 ER 1 BB 3 K 12 If you're targeting anyone on the waiver wire right now, Detmers should be the guy. His Sunday start offered the clearest evidence yet that he's a changed pitcher. He struck out 12 and registered 24 swinging strikes, including 10 on his revamped slider, while allowing just one earned run in seven innings. All four starts since he returned from the minors, where he tweaked his mechanics and picked up 2.5 mph on the slider, have been excellent, but this is the first one where he dominated as thoroughly as he did in the minors. This start puts him past last season's inning total, which could limit his workload down the stretch, but the Angels' six-man rotation will hopefully stave it off for a while.

Jarred Kelenic RF SEA Seattle • #10 • Age: 23 Rostered 40% 2022 Minors AVG .288 HR 11 SB 3 OPS .903 AB 229 K 60 After batting .288 with 11 home runs and a .903 OPS during what turned out to be an extended 54-game stay in the minors, Kelenic is back in the big leagues, and it only took a Julio Rodriguez injury to get him there. Mitch Haniger (ankle) is due to return before the end of the week, but the Mariners may still need to keep Kelenic around for his ability to man center field, not that Rodriguez's wrist contusion figures to require an extended stay on the IL. Bottom line is that Kelenic can control his own destiny simply by performing well, and while he didn't get off on the right foot Sunday, going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, his upside makes him worth a look still in five-outfielder leagues.