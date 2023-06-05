Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups @CIN1, BAL3, OAK3 Rostered 77% Coming off a quiet May, Rowdy Tellez is due for a power binge and has a good chance of kicking it off this week with the Brewers having the most favorable hitter matchups. Best of all, they're facing just one lefty in their seven games, so he should be a fixture in the lineup.

Spencer Steer 1B CIN Cincinnati • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups MIL1, LAD3, @STL3 Rostered 68% Spencer Steer has been one of the hottest hitters over the past couple weeks, and while the Reds' matchups this week aren't anything special, they're one of just five teams scheduled for seven games. I don't see a justification for sitting him.

Matt McLain 2B CIN Cincinnati • #78 • Age: 23 Matchups MIL1, LAD3, @STL3 Rostered 67% Matt McLain's hot hitting in the earliest days after his promotion seemed too good to be true given how much he was striking out. But the strikeouts have receded while the multi-hit games have continued, giving him a .385 (20 for 52) batting average in his last 11 games. Might as well take advantage of a seven-game week.

Bryan De La Cruz LF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups KC3, @CHW3 Rostered 62% Bryan De La Cruz has become a fixture on this list in recent week. He continues his hot hitting, batting .367 (29 for 79) with five homers in his past 21 games, and the Marlins continue to have favorable matchups, opening with a three-game series against the Royals pitching staff.

Jake McCarthy RF ARI Arizona • #31 • Age: 25 Matchups @WAS3, @DET3 Rostered 47% The Diamondbacks have the second-best hitter matchups this week, facing the Nationals and Tigers pitching staffs, and Jake McCarthy has been running wild since returning from the minors, swiping eight bases in nine games. Seems like a fine time to try him out again.

LaMonte Wade 1B SF San Francisco • #31 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3, CHC3 Rostered 43% LaMonte Wade, like most left-handed hitters, is at his best against righties, batting .298 with an .944 OPS, and he has six of them on the schedule this week. He's also an on-base machine, which should come in handy with three games at Coors Field to begin the week.

Randal Grichuk RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 31 Matchups SF3, SD3 Rostered 21% The Rockies are at home this week, where Randal Grichuk hit .307 with an .851 OPS last year, and are facing four lefties, against whom he hit .308 with a .926. He's been delivering regardless of the circumstances so far this year, batting around .350 for the month he's been active.

Jack Suwinski CF PIT Pittsburgh • #65 • Age: 24 Matchups OAK3, NYM3 Rostered 37% After an ice cold first three weeks of May, Jack Suwinski may be back on the right side of streaky again with two two-homer games in the past week. Week 11 makes for a good time to test the theory with the Pirates having the fourth-best hitter matchups.

Mike Yastrzemski CF SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 32 Matchups @COL3, CHC3 Rostered 52% Mike Yastrzemski has begun to heat up again after returning from a hamstring injury in mid-May, but he's been at his best this year against righties, batting .296 with a .917 OPS. The Giants are facing nothing but righties this week, which begins with a three-game series at Coors Field.