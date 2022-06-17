kyle-gibson.jpg
If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 12 (June 20-26)
headshot-image
Spencer Strider RP
ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. SF, vs. LAD
Rostered
80%
The matchups (Giants and Dodgers) couldn't get much worse, but Strider's stuff is so good that I'm of the impression he can only beat himself. If these two starts go as well as his last two, this will be the last chance to call him a sleeper anything.
headshot-image
Jeffrey Springs RP
TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29
Matchup
vs. PIT
Rostered
80%
Now fully stretched out, Springs continues to carve up every lineup he faces by way of a devastating changeup, and it's hard to imagine the Pirates being the one that gets to him this week.
headshot-image
George Kirby SP
SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24
Matchup
at OAK
Rostered
80%
Kirby's control has been as good as advertised, and he had his best swinging-strike game yet against the Angels last time out. The secondaries could use some work still, but he'll be facing what amounts to a Triple-A lineup at Oakland this week.
headshot-image
Kyle Gibson SP
PHI Philadelphia • #44 • Age: 34
Matchups
at TEX, at SD
Rostered
77%
Even coming off an eight-inning gem, Gibson is generally not a pitcher I'd trust in a categories league, but if you're looking for an extra start in a points league, his matchups (Rangers and Padres) are decent enough.
headshot-image
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
Matchup
at TEX
Rostered
80%
Gray's increased slider usage in recent starts has upped his whiff rate, and missing more bats might be a way to reduce his vulnerability to the long ball. The Rangers lineup is questionable enough to justify a roll of the dice this week.
headshot-image
Merrill Kelly SP
ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
80%
If you picked up Kelly for his two starts this past week, you might want to hold on just a little bit longer. He'll be facing far and away the worst offense in baseball (the Tigers) this week.
headshot-image
Marco Gonzales SP
SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 30
Matchups
at OAK, at LAA
Rostered
62%
We've officially reached the "scary" portion of my Week 12 sleeper pitcher picks, so understand that you're playing with fire here. But Gonzales has a 3.14 ERA over his past eight starts and will be facing a bad Athletics lineup and a slumping Angels lineup.
headshot-image
Roansy Contreras SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #59 • Age: 22
Matchups
vs. CHC, at TB
Rostered
49%
Contreras hasn't been the immediate success many of us hoped he would be, but the whiffs have been fine. He'll face a strikeout-prone Cubs lineup in his first start and then gets a second bite at the apple later in the week.
headshot-image
Zach Davies SP
ARI Arizona • #27 • Age: 29
Matchups
at SD, vs. DET
Rostered
20%
Davies has had a feel for the changeup lately, resulting in three excellent starts to begin the month of June. When he crashes, he crashes hard, but having the Tigers on the schedule in a two-start week makes him awfully tempting.
headshot-image
Michael Lorenzen SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #25 • Age: 30
Matchup
vs. KC
Rostered
64%
Lorenzen has been better than the sum of his parts this year, delivering a quality start almost every time out, and he'll be facing a bottom-five offense (the Royals) this week.