Christopher Morel CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #5 • Age: 22 Matchups @PIT4, @STL3 Rostered 70% Morel pulled himself out of his first slump with a home run on back-to-back days Wednesday and Thursday. His power-speed combo should play nicely against pitchers like J.T. Brubaker, Zach Thompson, Jose Quintana and Andre Pallante this week.

Andrew Vaughn RF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups TOR3, BAL4 Rostered 72% With Gavin Sheets in the minors, Vaughn has been getting more consistent playing time than ever of late, his batting average climbing well over .300. The White Sox have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week, including a four-game series against the Orioles.

Jorge Soler LF MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups @NYM1, COL3, NYM3 Rostered 76% Soler remains one of the best pure power hitters in baseball even if he's hit the skids so far in June. The Marlins' favorable hitter schedule, the best of any team this week, should be enough to spring him back to life.

Luke Voit DH SD San Diego • #45 • Age: 31 Matchups ARI3, PHI4 Rostered 59% The Padres are looking at a seven-game slate this week, which is more than most teams can say, and their matchups are decent enough. Given the way Voit has laid into the ball lately, you can't pass up the chance to use him.

Garrett Cooper 1B MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 31 Matchups @NYM1, COL3, NYM3 Rostered 32% Back from a brief COVID-related absence, Cooper is looking to continue a torrid month of June during which he has hit .415 (22 for 53). He's been hot for even longer than that, actually, and will enjoy a particularly favorable hitter slate this week.

Alek Thomas CF ARI Arizona • #92 • Age: 22 Matchups @SD3, DET3 Rostered 57% Thomas enters the weekend on an eight-game hitting streak and has been particularly good against right-handers this season, batting .291 with an .861 OPS. The Diamondbacks have five on this week's schedule, including mashables like Rony Garcia, Drew Hutchison and Alex Faedo.

Brendan Donovan RF STL St. Louis • #33 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIL4, CHC3 Rostered 40% The Cardinals are finding creative ways to keep Donovan in the lineup, making him eligible at five different positions, and he continues to deliver multi-hit game after multi-hit game. His stats are beginning to look like those of Luis Arraez, and his matchups this week are hardly prohibitive.

Jon Berti 3B MIA Miami • #5 • Age: 32 Matchups @NYM1, COL3, NYM3 Rostered 34% Berti may be a light hitter, but he's a light hitter who's been burning up the base paths for about a month now. With three more stolen bases Saturday, he's up to 16 just since May 27. He should spend a fair amount of time on base this week, too, with the Marlins having the most favorable hitter matchups.

A.J. Pollock LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #18 • Age: 34 Matchups TOR3, BAL4 Rostered 37% Pollock recently enjoyed seven straight multi-hit games, and even when the streak was snapped with only one hit Friday, that hit was a home run. We've seen him perform like a high-end hitter often enough in the past to bet on him in a week he's facing the Orioles four times.