Spencer Strider RP ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. SF, vs. LAD Rostered 80% The matchups (Giants and Dodgers) couldn't get much worse, but Strider's stuff is so good that I'm of the impression he can only beat himself. If these two starts go as well as his last two, this will be the last chance to call him a sleeper anything.

Jeffrey Springs SP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 80% Springs finally ran into some trouble against the Orioles, of all teams, but he still has a 2.00 ERA and a devastating changeup. It's hard to imagine lightning striking twice against the Pirates this week.

Aaron Ashby SP MIL Milwaukee • #26 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. STL, vs. TOR Rostered 64% The risk here is elevated after Ashby left his last start with forearm tightness, but he's been cleared to start Tuesday and remains too talented to sit when he's in line for two. Rarely do pitchers with outlier ground-ball tendencies miss bats like he does.

George Kirby SP SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24 Matchup at OAK Rostered 80% Kirby's control has been as good as advertised, and he had his best swinging-strike game yet against the Angels last time out. The secondaries could use some work still, but he'll be facing what amounts to a Triple-A lineup at Oakland this week.

Kyle Gibson SP PHI Philadelphia • #44 • Age: 34 Matchups at TEX, at SD Rostered 77% Even coming off an eight-inning gem, Gibson is generally not a pitcher I'd trust in a categories league, but if you're looking for an extra start in a points league, his matchups (Rangers and Padres) are decent enough.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup at TEX Rostered 80% Gray's increased slider usage in recent starts has upped his whiff rate, and missing more bats might be a way to reduce his vulnerability to the long ball. The Rangers lineup is questionable enough to justify a roll of the dice this week.

Merrill Kelly SP ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 80% If you picked up Kelly for his two starts this past week, you might want to hold on just a little bit longer. He'll be facing far and away the worst offense in baseball (the Tigers) this week.

Marco Gonzales SP SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 30 Matchups at OAK, at LAA Rostered 62% We've officially reached the "scary" portion of my Week 12 sleeper pitcher picks, so understand that you're playing with fire here. But Gonzales has a 3.14 ERA over his past eight starts and will be facing a bad Athletics lineup and a slumping Angels lineup.

Roansy Contreras SP PIT Pittsburgh • #59 • Age: 22 Matchups vs. CHC, at TB Rostered 49% Contreras hasn't been the immediate success many of us hoped he would be, but the whiffs have been fine. He'll face a strikeout-prone Cubs lineup in his first start and then gets a second bite at the apple later in the week.