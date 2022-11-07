Week 4 of the fantasy basketball season features a packed schedule, as there are no teams limited to two games, while just 10 teams are slated to play three matchups. The abundance of games should make some lineup decisions easier for fantasy managers, but some players have also underperformed early in the year and are worth leaving on the bench this week.

Teams with four games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIN, NOP, NYK, OKC, PHI, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS

Teams with three games: CHI, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, ORL, PHX, SAS

Guards

Consider starting: De'Anthony Melton, PHI [LOGO] (62% rostered, 29% start)

Opponents: PHX, @ATL, ATL, UTA

Melton has filled in as a starter recently since the 76ers have been dealing with a few absences, and he'll likely have a chance to maintain his starting role over the next month while James Harden is sidelined with a foot injury. Melton has been effective as part of the starting rotation, averaging 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old has been a strong contributor on both ends of the floor, and he came within one assist of a double-double Friday against the Knicks despite shooting just 22.2 percent from the floor. Melton should have a chance to get into a rhythm with a consistent starting role, and he's certainly worth inserting into fantasy lineups with his four-game week.

Consider sitting: Tyler Herro, MIA [LOGO] (100% rostered, 67% start)

Opponents: POR, CHA, CHA

Herro has certainly demonstrated plenty of upside recently by topping 25 points in three of his last four appearances. However, he's also been held under 10 points in three of the most recent five matchups and is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers. The 22-year-old relies heavily on his scoring ability for his fantasy value, so it's been somewhat discouraging to see his inconsistency recently.

The Heat also have a three-game week this week, and Herro's value will be even more limited if he's forced to miss at least one matchup. He'll also have to face the Hornets twice, a team that ranks just outside the top 10 in scoring defense against shooting guards to begin the year. Despite Herro's recent upside, he presents some risk this week, and it's worth considering leaving him on the bench.

Consider starting: Kevin Huerter, SAC [LOGO] (80% rostered, 48% start)

Opponents: @GSW, CLE, @LAL, GSW

Huerter saw relatively consistent playing time over the first few games of the season, but his minutes have increased over the last four matchups. He's played at least 32 minutes in each of the last four games and has averaged 21.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 36.0 minutes per game over that stretch. The 24-year-old tends to have modest results in secondary categories, but most of his production comes from his scoring ability, and he's been especially productive recently while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor over his last four appearances.

Although the opponents Huerter will be facing this week are relatively effective against shooting guards, he has a four-game week and is worth considering for fantasy managers who could use a replacement option this week.

Consider sitting: Jalen Green, HOU [LOGO] (99% rostered, 68% start)

Opponents: @ORL, @TOR, @NOP

Green has been relatively productive on the scoreboard recently, scoring at least 15 points in three of the last four matchups despite shooting just 35.3 percent from the floor during that time. He's dealing with a left knee contusion before Monday's game against Orlando, but it seems unlikely that he'll be forced to miss the game since he's listed as probable. However, the Rockets play just three games this week, all on the road.

In addition, two of their opponents (Orlando and New Orleans) rank among the top three teams in the league in scoring defense against shooting guards. Green's upside will likely be limited this week, particularly if he faces any restrictions stemming from his knee injury.

Forwards

Consider starting: Kevin Love, CLE [LOGO] (80% rostered, 50% start)

Opponents: @LAC, @SAC, @GSW, MIN

Love has maintained a bench role for the Cavaliers early in the regular season, but he's been particularly productive over the last week. He's topped 20 points in two of his last four appearances and is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. Over the last four matchups, he's averaged 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 20.0 minutes per game.

The Cavaliers play four games this week, and most of their opponents aren't particularly effective against frontcourt contributors. Love's production has come while seeing relatively limited minutes, but he may see more run soon given his recent success.

Consider sitting: Andrew Wiggins, GSW [LOGO] (99% rostered, 67% start)

Opponents: SAC, CLE, @SAC

Wiggins was out with a sore left foot Friday against the Pelicans, but it seems unlikely that the issue will impact his status going forward since the Warriors rested most of their key contributors Friday. However, Wiggins had a downturn in efficiency leading up to his absence, as he hit just 42.3 percent of his attempts from the floor over his last four appearances. During that time, he was held to just 10 points twice and struggled to demonstrate much upside. The Warriors play just three games this week, so it's worth exploring other options until Wiggins can turn things around.

Consider starting: Larry Nance, NOP [LOGO] (24% rostered, 11% start)

Opponents: @IND, @CHI, POR, HOU

Nance has had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, but he's been quite efficient recently. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game while shooting 75.8 percent from the floor. It's unlikely that he remains quite as efficient going forward, but the Pelicans have a four-game week against a set of opponents that aren't particularly effective defensively against frontcourt options. Nance is widely available and is a decent streaming option, particularly in deeper leagues.

Consider sitting: Franz Wagner, ORL [LOGO] (96% rostered, 67% start)

Opponents: HOU, DAL, PHX

It's certainly tempting to start Wagner this week, and nobody would blame fantasy managers for doing so after the 21-year-old posted a season-high 31 points during Saturday's narrow loss to the Kings. However, he faces a tough set of opponents during Orlando's three-game schedule this week.

He'll have a fairly favorable matchup to begin the week against Houston, but he'll have to go up against the Mavericks and Suns after the Election Day break, and both of those teams rank among the top five defenses in the league against small forwards to begin the year. Despite Wagner's recent scoring outburst, he's a player to potentially avoid given Orlando's schedule this week.

Centers

Consider starting: Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK [LOGO] (53% rostered, 28% start)

Opponents: @MIN, @BKN, DET, OKC

Hartenstein started Saturday against Boston and posted a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double while shooting 83.3 percent from the floor over 38 minutes. He drew the start in place of Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to be out for at least a week due to a knee injury. As a result of Robinson's absence, Hartenstein should have a chance to maintain a starting role for the Knicks' four games this week.

He'll go up against some fairly favorable opponents, including a Timberwolves squad that will be playing without Rudy Gobert on Monday. While Hartenstein's efficiency may decrease slightly over a larger sample this week, he should have plenty of chances to make an impact in place of Robinson.

Consider sitting: Jakob Poeltl, SAS [LOGO] (97% rostered, 68% start)

Opponents: DEN, MEM, MIL

Poeltl scored in double figures in each of his first six appearances of the season, but he's been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of the last four matchups. He's shot just 53.8 percent from the floor while attempting 6.5 field goals per game over that stretch. While Poeltl will have a relatively favorable matchup against Memphis this week, the Nuggets and Bucks both have strong defensive units against centers. The 27-year-old's recent cold stretch combined with a difficult schedule on a three-game week makes him a lackluster play in Week 4.