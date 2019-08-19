2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Miles Sanders, Justice Hill and Tony Pollard are making Zero RB even more appealing

Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 56th RB RNK 27th PROJ PTS 143 SOS 5 ADP 60 Stats RUYDS 800 REC 32 REYDS 276 TD 9 FPTS/G 12.1 If you're skipping running back in the first five rounds you should spend the last two hoping Tevin Coleman lasts to Round 6. Because he fits perfectly. Coleman has a solid floor as a top-30 back with good exposure to the passing game on an above-average offense. The current health situation of Jerick McKinnon and injury history of Matt Breida gives Coleman enormous upside as well. San Francisco running backs ran for 1,769 yards and caught 53 passes for 457 yards last season. Even 60% of that could make Coleman a league-winner if he's surrounded by an elite receiving corps. Don't underestimate how good he is in the passing game; he's averaged 8.1 yards per target over the past three seasons.

Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 69th RB RNK 32nd PROJ PTS 117 SOS 6 ADP 99 Stats RUYDS 419 REC 9 REYDS 75 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.9 Penny doesn't have the floor of Coleman but he may have as much upside as any running back in this article and I'd feel pretty comfortable flexing him as early as Week 1. Penny made progress throughout his rookie year, learning from Chris Carson what Pete Carroll expects from his running backs. He's firmly entrenched in a committee with Carson entering 2019 on an offense that may just lead the league in rush attempts. Penny has more talent than Carson, so if he's learned enough he may just wrestle away 60% of the touches without the need for an injury. But Carson does have a bit of an injury history. If Carson goes down Penny could legitimately be a top-10 back in this offense.

Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 64th RB RNK 29th PROJ PTS 146 SOS 25 ADP 75 Stats RUYDS 554 REC 39 REYDS 404 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 This ADP may be a little misleading, but not a lot. Ekeler will continue to move up for as long as Melvin Gordon sits out but I still haven't seen him get all that close to the fifth round yet. Expect a timeshare in Los Angeles if Gordon indeed misses games with Ekeler getting a little over half of the carries and closer to 70% of the running back targets. He'll be a must-start No. 2 running back in an elite offense for as long as Gordon isn't there. But also, Ekeler is a fine flex in PPR when Gordon is active. He's been one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL over the past two seasons, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per reception. He won't keep that up in a lead role, but I would expect him to be above average.

Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 84th RB RNK 34th PROJ PTS 120 SOS 7 ADP 93 Stats RUYDS 578 REC 22 REYDS 141 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.2 It's kind of weird to think that Mark Ingram was a fourth or fifth round pick in this same role and now we see Murray available in the eighth. I don't believe Murray has the same talent as Ingram, especially in the passing game, but he may be a better fit for a short-yardage role. Murray has double-digit touchdown upside even if Kamara plays 16 games, but he'd become a borderline No. 1 back if Kamara were to miss time.

Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 95th RB RNK 39th PROJ PTS 92 SOS 28 ADP 115 Stats RUYDS 521 REC 14 REYDS 72 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.2 This is still a full-blown committee in Denver and I fully expect Vic Fangio desires a run-heavy approach to protect his defense. Freeman will see about 40% of the carries for as long as the diminutive Phillip Lindsay can stay upright. Freeman showed passing game chops at the end of last year and should be better suited for red zone work.

Carlos Hyde RB KC Kansas City • #34

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 135th RB RNK 54th PROJ PTS 99 SOS 11 ADP 133 Stats RUYDS 571 REC 10 REYDS 33 TD 5 FPTS/G 7 Is Hyde anything special? No. But he's battling Darwin Thompson for the backup role to Damien Williams, who is already dealing with a hamstring issue. Williams has never been a feature back and Thompson has no NFL experience. This is arguably the best situation in football so I'll be interested in rostering anyone who has a shot at it.

Dion Lewis RB TEN Tennessee • #33

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 117th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 120 SOS 22 ADP 112 Stats RUYDS 517 REC 59 REYDS 400 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Forget about Derrick Henry's strained calf for a minute. Dion Lewis deserved to be on this list before that was even a consideration. Lewis is still the pass-catching back in Tennessee and the Titans face a brutal schedule that includes 10 elite offenses. In most of those games I'd anticipate we're going to see a lot of Lewis chasing the score. If this calf injury lingers for Henry? You may have just landed a feature back in the double-digit rounds. Lewis is one of the most obvious touchdown regression candidates this season and he was a top-30 back even with rotten luck.

Darwin Thompson RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 148th RB RNK 59th PROJ PTS 93 SOS 11 ADP 135 Read everything I wrote about Carlos Hyde, then add a little bit of actual upside and elusiveness. You may have to be patient with Thompson but he could do big things in the second half.

Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 121st RB RNK 48th PROJ PTS 84 SOS 31 ADP 154 Hill is backing up a 29-year-old running back in what may be the most run-heavy offense in football. Like Thompson, this pick may require patience.

Kalen Ballage RB MIA Miami • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 96th RB RNK 40th PROJ PTS 106 SOS 24 ADP 116 Stats RUYDS 191 REC 9 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.1 It kind of sounds like Ballage may be winning the lead rushing role in Miami in camp. While that seems ridiculous to me, it's no more ridiculous than Frank Gore getting the touches he did last year. I'd expect Ballage to do more with those touches than Gore did.

Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 128th RB RNK 51st PROJ PTS 106 SOS 5 ADP 123 Stats RUYDS 814 REC 27 REYDS 261 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 We saw just how good Breida can be with touches last year. While we still don't know if he can hold up for a full season, I like his chances better than McKinnon's right now. Breida can be a solid flex even with Coleman and has top-15 upside if something happens to Coleman.

Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #36

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 116th RB RNK 51st PROJ PTS 119 SOS 4 ADP 140 Pollard has been one of the stars of the preseason in Dallas. In two games he has rushed nine times for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a nine-yard pass. We knew of his pass-catching prowess but the Cowboys are indicating they trust Pollard more as a runner than I would have expected. He now looks like a true handcuff who would be a must-start option should Elliott miss time. I still expect this contract situation will work itself out but there's no guarantee it happens before Week 1. There's also no guarantee Elliott stays healthy once he shows up.

Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #40

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 144th RB RNK 57th PROJ PTS 59 SOS 19 ADP 143 It's just murmurs now, but there are rumblings that LeSean McCoy's time in Buffalo may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Add in that Gore hasn't been able to get healthy enough to practice and you have a recipe for Singletary to win the job outright.

Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 104th RB RNK 45th PROJ PTS 85 SOS 25 ADP 144 Stats RUYDS 206 REC 15 REYDS 135 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 Jackson is more dependent on Gordon's holdout than Ekeler, but he's a lot cheaper too. Even in drafts over the last few weeks he isn't cracking the single digit rounds. Just remember, if Gordon holds out Jackson is just one Ekeler injury away from top-20 status.