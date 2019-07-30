2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back busts

The best way to determine a bust is using Average Draft Position. If a player you don't like is being drafted too soon then they might fit into this category.

And you should avoid him.

What we've done here is give you our Fantasy staff's top bust candidates at the early part of training camp for running. Based on their ADP, these are players we are likely not drafting for our teams in 2019.

You might want to do the same. If we're right about these guys then your Fantasy roster could be ruined, especially given the investment for some of these running backs at their current ADP.

Here's who you'll be hearing from:

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Ben Gretch, CBS Fantasy Editor

Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy Senior Editor

Running Back Preview Busts

Jamey Eisenberg's busts Projections powered by Sportsline Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 16th RB RNK 8th PROJ PTS 242 SOS 30 ADP 8 2017 Stats RUYDS 1291 REC 85 REYDS 655 TD 11 FPTS/G 22.7 I hope Bell looks like his old self, but I'm concerned about his production with the Jets. Bell was a star with the Steelers, but there were a lot of things working in his favor in Pittsburgh (great quarterback, offensive line and weapons in the passing game). There's a downgrade in each of those areas with the Jets. We also have to worry about Bell's workload under coach Adam Gase, who has preferred committee backfields in the past. I'm not drafting Bell in Round 1, at his current ADP. I'll take him in Round 2, but it's doubtful he makes it there in most leagues. Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 51st RB RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 164 SOS 22 ADP 35 2018 Stats RUYDS 1059 REC 15 REYDS 99 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.4 Henry is dealing with a lower-leg injury in training camp that has him in a walking boot. That's a concern, clearly, but I'm also worried about unrealistic expectations for him this year. He was awesome last season to close the year with 87 carries for 585 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in his final four games. But prior to Week 14, Henry was a bust with 128 carries for 474 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. Are you willing to invest a third-round pick in that kind of production? Plus, Henry doesn't catch the ball with 39 catches in 47 career games. He's a risky pick, especially in PPR. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 58th RB RNK 28th PROJ PTS 170 SOS 6 ADP 45 2018 Stats RUYDS 1151 REC 20 REYDS 163 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.4 Carson was great in 2018, and he made Seattle look silly for selecting Rashaad Penny in the first round of the NFL Draft. But the problem for Carson this year is that Penny should take on a bigger workload in his sophomore campaign. Carson should still be considered the better Fantasy option of this duo coming into the season, but what happens if the Seahawks give the starting job to Penny? I'm not drafting Carson in Round 4, especially in PPR. I'd rather wait for Penny, who has breakout potential in 2019.

Dave Richard's busts Projections powered by Sportsline Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 24th RB RNK 11th PROJ PTS 227 SOS 20 ADP 19 2018 Stats RUYDS 615 REC 40 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 I'd consider Cook with a Round 3 pick, but a top-20 ADP is too rich for me. He's going at the same ADP as reliable, productive receivers (Mike Evans, Antonio Brown) and upside-rich running backs (Nick Chubb, Leonard Fournette, Kerryon Johnson). Cook has missed 17 games in two seasons and has only six games with 15-plus PPR points in his 15 career matchups. The Vikings' goal isn't to overwork Cook, it's to make the playoffs. They'll be diligent in keeping his workload manageable so as to not wear him down. Todd Gurley RB LAR L.A. Rams • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 28th RB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 193 SOS 27 ADP 18 2018 Stats RUYDS 1251 REC 59 REYDS 580 TD 21 FPTS/G 26.6 We all know what he's capable of as a mega-elite Fantasy running back (top-3 rusher in just 14 games last year). We also know what he looks like if he can't regain that old form (his final two playoff games were a horror show). The safest bet is that Gurley winds up somewhere in-between as a still-usable Fantasy starter, albeit one with higher injury risk than normal. Rookie Darrell Henderson will take touches away, as will backup Malcolm Brown, and Gurley won't have nearly as many chances to rack up 18-plus touches per game. He's not worth the top-20 pick his ADP suggests. Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 37th RB RNK 16th PROJ PTS 193 SOS 2 ADP 37 2018 Stats RUYDS 68 REC 5 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 Sixteen games missed over his last two seasons and a dubious track record in the last 14 games he did play in make for a dangerous combo. He rarely had 15 touches in those 14 games and had just five touchdowns and one 100-total-yard performance in that span. The Falcons want to run the ball a bunch but might be shy to give Freeman the kind of carries and catches his rising ADP might infer.

Heath Cummings' busts Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 39th RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 193 SOS 26 ADP 32 2018 Stats (Alabama) RUYDS 640 REC 20 REYDS 247 TD 14 The Raiders gave 17 touches a game to Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin in 2018, but most of the passing down work was reserved for Jalen Richard, who was very good at it. Among backs with at least 50 targets, only Tarik Cohen and Austin Ekeler averaged more yards per target than Richard. He did nothing that would cause the Raiders to want to take that role away from him. Of course, a high-volume back can be a mid-range No. 2 without much work in the passing game. Just look at Chris Carson. I just wish we'd seen Jacobs handle volume more often. In his three years in college, Jacobs only had three games with at least 15 carries. Carson averaged 17.6 carries per game in 2018. The final concern I have for Jacobs, at least in Year 1, is the Raiders defense and offensive game plan. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 68th RB RNK 30th PROJ PTS 143 SOS 32 ADP 50 2018 Stats RUYDS 931 REC 7 REYDS 50 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7 Michel was only targeted 11 times all season, and it's hard to imagine that changing as long as James White is in New England. We could live with the lack of catches if Michel were guaranteed a feature (and goal line) role. Unfortunately, Bill Belichick is still running the Patriots. This backfield looks even more crowded in 2019 with Michel, White, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris, their third-round pack in the NFL Draft. Harris received work with the first team during OTAs while Michel was absent dealing with another knee injury. He had minor surgery to deal with the issue, but this continues a troubling pattern with Michel. He tore his ACL in high school and missed time in college and his rookie year dealing with knee procedures. There are just too many different ways for Michel to bust. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 89th RB RNK 36th PROJ PTS 147 SOS 23 ADP 72 2018 Stats (Penn State) RUYDS 1274 REC 24 REYDS 139 TD 9 I like Sanders' talent. I hate his situation. While the Eagles do figure to have one of the best offenses in the NFL there seems to be little chance that any running backs get enough touches to star there. Entering Week 1, I'd expect Jordan Howard to lead the team in carries and Darren Sproles to be the third-down back. Sanders will have to fight for scraps with Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement until he surpasses one of the veterans. I do think that will happen by midseason, but the upside for Sanders in Year 1 is probably 15 touches a game, and he's being drafted as though that's the expectation.

Ben Gretch's busts Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 52nd RB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 166 SOS 31 ADP 48 2018 Stats RUYDS 645 REC 21 REYDS 170 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.8 A running back turning 30 in-season that's going from a team that has generated the most running back Fantasy points over the past decade (by a ton) to a worse offense with a rushing quarterback, which will mean fewer receptions. Oh, and this coaching staff has made in-season lead back changes three consecutive seasons, much to Fantasy players' dismay. How many red flags do you need? Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 51st RB RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 164 SOS 22 ADP 35 2018 Stats RUYDS 1059 REC 15 REYDS 99 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.4 Propping up a career underachiever on the strength of a small sample rushing efficiency boom is among the worst mistakes to make. Jordan Howard's 2017 is the cautionary tale for a player of this archetype; he finished sixth in the league in rushing yardage and tied for third in rushing touchdowns and was only the RB14 in PPR. Henry's lack of receiving means he needs to be at the top of both the rushing yardage and rushing touchdown leaderboards to approach a modern elite Fantasy season, and there's way more room for downside at his ADP. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 68th RB RNK 30th PROJ PTS 143 SOS 32 ADP 50 2018 Stats RUYDS 931 REC 7 REYDS 50 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7 We've learned time and again to target the cheaper of Bill Belichick's running backs, but drafters are still taking Michel far too high considering his complete lack of receiving work last season. Like Henry, Michel is an efficient runner. Also like Henry, it won't matter for Fantasy unless he pulls a LeGarrette Blount and notches 18 rushing touchdowns. But keep in mind, no other Patriots back has more than six in a season over the past five years, and New England drafted another back in the third round that has been specifically mentioned as a goal-line option.