Trey Lance QB SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 119th QB RNK 13th PROJ PTS 312.1 SOS 3 ADP 113 2021 Stats PAYDS 603 RUYDS 168 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.5 On the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, we have a segment where we talk about the most noteworthy player of the night, and one of our recurring bits is what we call the "Olive Garden breadstick" player – when there's an obvious player and nobody wants to be the one who selfishly takes them (it's based on my theory that Olive Garden gives you one more free breadstick than there are people at your table so nobody will want to take the last one). Lance is that guy for any breakout discussion this season. Is he guaranteed to be a superstar? No, but he's an elite talent with an extremely Fantasy-friendly skill set, playing in an offense that makes pretty much every QB who plays in it look efficient. Lance should make plenty of plays with his feet, and the 49ers are going to create easy layup passes to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, who all excel at making plays after the catch. It's about as good a situation as you could want a young quarterback to step into, and if he's even remotely competent, he should be a must-start Fantasy QB. And there's a chance Lance is a Patrick Mahomes-esque impact player from Day One.

Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 156th QB RNK 17th PROJ PTS 303.8 SOS 14 ADP NR 2021 Stats PAYDS 1170 RUYDS 166 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.8 We've seen Winston be a must-start Fantasy player in the past, albeit in very different circumstances with a very aggressive Tampa offense. The Saints haven't been aggressive like that in years, and they were especially passive with Winston last season, who attempted just 25.2 passes per game even before leaving Week 8 early with his knee injury. Winston has been cleared for the start of training camp and shouldn't have any limitations come Week 1, and he's got a wholly rebuilt receiving corps, with Michael Thomas expected to be available along with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry. Suddenly, this looks like a pretty good place to be throwing passes – don't forget about Alvin Kamara! – and I'm expecting the Saints to open their offense back up. Winston has been an efficient QB in the past, at least when it comes to moving the ball down the field, and if he can rediscover some of that skill set while maintaining the mistake-free play he showed last season, there's top-12 QB upside here.

Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 35th RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 220.8 SOS 22 ADP 26 2021 Stats (DNP) RUYDS 1037 REC 42 REYDS 294 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.3 I was out on Gibson at this time last year, when it seemed like everyone was assuming he definitely would see a bigger role in the passing game heading into his second season. Now that everyone seems to have decided he definitely won't have that passing game role, I find him a little more appealing. To be clear, I'm not saying he'll definitely take a step forward in the passing game, but when you're talking about ranges of outcomes and upside, Gibson catching 60-plus passes and putting up a 1,600-plus total yard season is definitely within the realm of possibility. The likeliest outcome looks a lot like last season, albeit in what should be a better offense. However, we did see the Commanders increase Gibson's passing game role in five games without J.D. McKissic last season, and if they show that kind of trust in him more regularly, there's still top-12 upside here.

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 103rd RB RNK 42nd PROJ PTS 149.5 SOS 30 ADP 102 2021 Stats RUYDS 606 REC 14 REYDS 123 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.6 The best Fantasy running backs have multiple different paths to having a good game in any given week, but that wasn't the case for Damien Harris last season. If he found the end zone, he was good; if he didn't he probably didn't reach double digits in Fantasy points. That's how it goes when you don't catch passes. The hope is that Stevenson might have the potential to marry Harris' running role – which led to 929 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games – with a bit more utility in the passing game, unlocking upside Harris just doesn't have. Stevenson was targeted on 22.5% of his routes last season, compared to 18.4% for Harris, and he was asked to pass block less often when he was on the field during passing plays as well. Stevenson has to usurp Harris' spot on the depth chart – early reports out of training camp in that regard are promising, for what it's worth – but if he can, he's the only back in New England with top-12 upside.

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 32nd RB RNK 16th PROJ PTS 237.7 SOS 5 ADP 11 2021 Stats RUYDS 752 REC 37 REYDS 375 TD 18 FPTS/G 17.2 It's not always as simple as looking at what a player did when their teammate wasn't playing, but if you want an idea of what Conner's upside looks like, his performance in the five games Chase Edmonds missed last season is illustrative – he averaged 23.1 PPR points per game with an 85-catch pace. It'll be tough for Conner to sustain anything like that over a full season, especially given his injury history, but he's always been an effective pass-catcher, and the Cardinals just really don't have much competition here – Darrel Williams is competent, at best. Conner could be in line for 65-plus catches in addition to his locked-in role as the go-to rusher near the goal-line alongside Kyler Murray, a role that has generated a ton of Fantasy value over the past few seasons. There's top-10 upside here, maybe more.

D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 28th WR RNK 10th PROJ PTS 252.1 SOS 10 ADP 87 2021 Stats REC 93 TAR 163 REYDS 1157 TD 4 FPTS/G 14 You can look at how Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield struggled to get on the same page if you want to be skeptical of Moore, but I prefer to be an optimist. Baker Mayfield's yards per attempt in 2021 – a season that convinced the Browns to move on from him – was 7.2. Compare that to the 6.0 Y/A the Panthers quarterbacks averaged collectively last year, and it's clear where my optimism comes from. Moore has three straight 1,100-yard seasons with pretty awful QB play entering his age-25 season; if Mayfield can just be decent, there's no reason Moore can't take a big step forward. Forget top-12 upside, Moore has top-five potential.

Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 48th WR RNK 21st PROJ PTS 228.9 SOS 1 ADP 97 2021 Stats REC 91 TAR 146 REYDS 1008 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Sometimes, narratives can get oversimplified, so I don't want to just do the "WR reunites with his college QB, leading to breakout" thing, but … I can't say that's not at least part of the thought process here. Brown and Kyler Murray have a history together, and hopefully, that makes for a smooth transition with Brown switching teams. It's also fair to hope that Brown can have a bit more success on deep balls than he did with Lamar Jackson, who it just seemed like he could never get on the same page with – Murray has completed a higher percentage of his passes 20-plus yards down the field over the past two seasons than Jackson did, 43.4% to 34.3%. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games, Brown has a big opportunity to finally live up to his potential, which is in the top 12 of WR on the high end.

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 69th WR RNK 32nd PROJ PTS 216 SOS 4 ADP 120 2021 Stats REC 15 TAR 28 REYDS 129 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Smith-Schuster is, somehow, still just 25 years old, despite the fact that it seems like he's had a whole career's worth of ups and downs. He averaged just 6.2 yards per target between 2020 and 2021, and how much you want to blame him for that will likely influence how much you think he can bounce back in Kansas City. For what it's worth, I think a lot of the blame lied with Ben Roethlisberger, whose refusal to stand in the pocket and let plays develop kneecapped the Steelers offense as a whole and left Smith-Schuster overly reliant on short-area targets with the defense crashing down on him. There should be a bit more room to work with Patrick Mahomes as his QB, and Smith-Schuster is potentially the most complete receiver on a team with the more vertically oriented Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling set for significant roles. Will Smith-Schuster ever get back to being a 111-catch, 1,426-yard receiver? No, I don't expect so. But he could be Mahomes' No. 2 option and a 1,000-plus yard guy in his own right.

Gabriel Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 63rd WR RNK 28th PROJ PTS 186.6 SOS 19 ADP 72 2021 Stats REC 35 TAR 63 REYDS 549 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.9 For my Bills preview this season, I picked Davis as both the breakout and bust pick for that offense. He's yet to top 35 receptions or 600 yards in either of his two NFL seasons, so any breakout pick necessarily requires him to do something he's never done before. Of course, Davis has some experience doing the unexpected, as evidenced by that massive 201-yard, four-touchdown game he had against the Chiefs in last year's playoffs. There's clearly talent here. Can he do it consistently while locking in a larger role on a team with Super Bowl aspirations? That's the question, but if you're shooting for upside, it's hard to argue with the kind Davis has shown. That makes him worth drafting, even if he's no sure thing.