The first July 2023 update to Dynasty Fantasy Football Central brings you a new mailbag and a new mock draft. In the mailbag, I discussed my favorite breakout wide receivers, potential concerns about Josh Allen in Dynasty, my rebuilding strategy, and more. The mock was a one-QB start-up mock that saw three tight ends go in the first 30 picks. Thankfully, I found value in Round 6 when T.J. Hockenson surprisingly fell.

There are links below to both the mailbag and the mock. Or, if you prefer, you can watch Dave Richard and I break down the first eight rounds of the mock on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty here:

If you prefer to listen, that episode is in the Fantasy Football Today podcast stream but that's the last Dynasty episode that will show up in that stream. Starting Tuesday, July 18, all podcast episodes of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty will air here, in their own feed. Subscribe today, so you don't miss an episode.

Next week I will have a new mailbag episode, and there's one way you can greatly increase the chances of your question being answered. Go to the link above and give Fantasy Football Today a five-star rating, add a review and put your question there. I will do my best to answer every five-star review question I see in next week's mailbag. If you want to make sure we don't miss it you can email us a screenshot with your review and the question or just send me a tweet with the same information.

Later this month I'll be updating all rankings, including a pre-training camp updated version of my rookie-only rankings for those of you who haven't had your rookie draft yet. I know Bijan Robinson will be No. 1, but the rest might look different than it did back in May.

As a reminder, if you love Fantasy Football and you haven't signed up for our newsletter, you absolutely should. Get the link below:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

For the next five months this will be the home to all the Dynasty content produced at CBS Sports. Stay tuned.

Dynasty Rankings

Quarterback Rankings 6/23

Running Back Rankings 6/20

Wide Receiver Rankings 6/22

Tight End Rankings 6/26

Trade Chart and Top 150 6/26

Rookie-Only Rankings 5/1

Dynasty Tiers

Quarterback Tiers 5/17

Running Back Tiers 5/15

Wide Receiver Tiers 5/16

Tight End Tiers 5/18

Dynasty Mock Drafts

One-QB Start-Up Mock 7/12

Superflex Start-up Mock 6/20

Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 5/11

One-QB Rookie-Only Mock 5/3

Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 4/4

Superflex Start-up Mock 2/8

One-QB Start-up Mock 2/2

NFL Draft prospect profiles

QB

Bryce Young 2/21

Anthony Richardson 3/3

C.J. Stroud 3/10

Will Levis 4/6

Hendon Hooker 4/19

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs 2/27

Bijan Robinson 3/6

Zach Charbonnet 3/20

Tyjae Spears 4/5

WR

Quentin Johnson 2/27

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3/23

Zay Flowers 3/24

Jordan Addison 3/31

Jalin Hyatt 4/12

Cedric Tillman 4/13

TE

Michael Mayer 4/25

Mailbags

Dynasty Mailbag 1/31

Dynasty Mailbag 2/28

Dynasty Mailbag 6/1

Dynasty Mailbag 7/6