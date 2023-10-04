In the past, I have updated the Dynasty tight end rankings once a month and even that has been a little bit spotty in season. Thankfully, the process has been streamlined and in 2023 we're updating every single week. That means you should bookmark this link, as well as the other positions. These words won't change and the dates on the article won't change but the rankings will be updated weekly on Tuesday or Wednesday.

As a quick reminder, the rankings below are based on PPR leagues. If you're in a non or half PPR league you can worry less about targets and more about touchdowns.

The far left column in the table below is last year's ranking, the next column is last week's ranking, and then this week's ranking, which is what they should be sorted by. This gives you an idea of the player's trajectory in my rankings.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: