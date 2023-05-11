On Tuesday we had John Bosch from Dynasty Trade Calculator and Fantasy Cares join us for a Superflex rookie-only mock draft. This draft was a little bit different in that John, Dave Richard, and I made all of the selections. In each round, John made Picks 1, 4, 7, and 10. Dave made Picks 2, 5, 8, and 11 in each round, and I made the rest of the selections.

I put the full results of the mock below, but if you would like to prefer to watch the mock you can do that right here:

Here are the full results with a few thoughts from me on each round:

Round 1

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

2. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

3. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

6. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

8. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

9. Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

11. Devon Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

12. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

This first round went very close to how I have it ranked in my rookie-only rankings. Dalton Kincaid was the only player taken in the first round who I don't have ranked in Round 1, and in fairness to John, he's closer to consensus than I am. If the Bills truly use Kincaid as a slot receiver and not a tight end, he certainly has to have upside at this pick. I have just grown very weary of both young tight ends and particularly tight ends who are supposed to flourish because they aren't actually going to play tight end. Picks 3 through 5 in a Superflex league will likely be determined by who needs a QB. I would have no problem with Gibbs third overall in this format, but I'd probably try to trade down to four or five if I was in that position and didn't need a QB.

Round 2

1. Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans

2. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Carolina Panthers

3. Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

5. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

6. Israel Abanikanda, RB, New York Jets

7. Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

8. Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

9. Marvin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos

10. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

11. Roshon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears

12. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans

Levis was the fourth quarterback off the board at Pick 2.01, and I wouldn't be all that surprised if he snuck into Round 1 in some leagues. It's not hard to imagine a scenario where he's starting in the second half for a bad Titans team that has dealt Derrick Henry. Levis was a polarizing prospect, but the thing to remember about that is that isn't all bad. You can't be polarizing if there's no argument that you could be really good. Levis has the physical traits to be great, but he just has a long road to get there. My favorite pick in this round that wasn't mine was Jonathan Mingo. I have Mingo in the first round in all formats and believe he has an excellent chance to be Bryce Young's No. 1 target in 2023.

Round 3

1. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants

3. Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

4. Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston Texans

5. Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Hendon Hooker, QB, Detroit Lions

7. Cedric Tillman, WR, Cleveland Browns

8. Sean Tucker, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Zach Evans, RB, Los Angeles Rams

10. Kayshon Boutte, WR, New England Patriots

11. DeWayne McBride, RB, Minnesota Vikings

12. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Eric Gray was the only player in my top 30 who didn't get drafted. Gray will fight for the right to be Saquon Barkley's backup as a rookie. If he impresses, there's a chance the Giants could let Barkley walk after this season and let Gray lead a committee. The other three players I have ranked as top 36 players who weren't drafted were tight ends Darnell Washington, Luke Schoonmaker, and Luke Musgrave. It appears I may be more comfortable with the Round 3 tight ends than consensus and less comfortable with the Round 1 tight end. I'm OK with that.