There are times I build the Dynasty Watch List around one position or even one game. In Week 13, it's both. I'm watching the wide receivers in on Sunday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Green Bay Packers. And it's not just one or two of them, there are five wide receivers to watch in this game, with varying degrees of importance.

In my most recent Dynasty wide receiver rankings, Rashee Rice is ranked at WR28, with Jayden Reed (WR33) and Christian Watson (WR35) not far behind. What's more important is to recognize the volatility in the profile for all three. All have given us reason to believe they should be ranked in the top 25 and all have holes in their games that still need to be resolved. They all also scored 15 Fantasy points or more in Week 12.

For Rice, I'm looking for confirmation of what looked like a star turn in Week 12. There appeared to be a different level of trust from Patrick Mahomes. If that turns out to be true Rice could be a top-25 wide receiver rest of season and much more than that in Dynasty.

For Watson and Reed, this is more about looking for a No. 1 to emerge. As encouraging as Reed's recent rise has been, he's still been living in the six-target range which won't likely sustain him in a must-start option. Watson looked like he was heading in exactly the wrong direction, but another week like last week would renew hopes for him.

While those three are the more important receivers in this game, Rome Doubs and Justin Watson should not be ignored. These end-of-the-roster players could absolutely matter in the Fantasy playoffs, if they're earning high-value targets. Watson has seen his role grow the past two weeks and has scored in each game as well. Doubs still leads the Packers in targets and receiving touchdowns. While Watson is more of a "Can I start him at flex in a deep league?" question, Doubs is more of a "Is this a must-roster player this offseason?" question.

