When the schedule came out I'm not sure anyone expected the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Los Angeles Rams to be a game that is on anyone's watch list, but for Dynasty Fantasy Football managers it absolutely should be. There are a handful of questions that need answering from these two teams. Let's jump write in.

Who will fill Kyren Williams' shoes in the Rams backfield?

Even this question would have been surprising two months ago. Not because Williams is hurt, but because we didn't think he'd be the lead back in the first place. Now he may be out until after Week 11, and backup Ronnie Rivers may be headed to injured reserve. Rookie Zach Evans is expected to get the first crack at it. We'll be watching closely to see if he looks up to the challenge. I believe Evans can handle the job on early downs but he could cede passing downs to Darrell Henderson, Myles Gaskin, or Royce Freeman.

Was Puka Nacua's Week 6 a blip on the radar?

Nacua has played two games with Cooper Kupp. He scored 20.1 PPR Fantasy points in the first and 6.2 in the second. I think last week was just a product of Matthew Stafford's low pass volume and Nacua missing a red zone opportunity, but I would feel much better after a Week 7 bounce back.

What does the Steelers' target share look like at full strength?

We're expecting Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth to return in Week 7, and I want to see the pass distribution off a bye with all their weapons healthy. George Pickens and Jaylen Warren have taken advantage of their absence and now we get to see if the second-year players hold on to those targets they've recently earned. Pickens in particular could jump into my top 20 in Dynasty if he can remain the WR1 with Johnson on the field.

Is Najee Harris done as a Fantasy starter?

Harris has been outscored by Jaylen Warren all season long in full PPR. That's probably not going to change coming out of the bye, in fact, Warren could emerge as closer to a full-time player. But Warren is a former first-round pick with another year left on his contract, so I'm hesitant to write him off completely. I'll be less hesitant if Warren outscores him again.

For more Dynasty content, you can head over to SportsLine to find my complete Dynasty Trade Chart with values for both Superflex and one-QB leagues. These will be updated once a week on Wednesday nights throughout the season and are based on 12-team PPR leagues where you start two running backs, three receivers, and a tight end. The values assigned to the players factor in a combination of current year projection, age, and my perception of the player's upside and risk. There is also a factor for replacement cost at a given position. You can find the https://www.sportsline.com/insiders/fantasy-football-dynasty-trade-chart-rankings-for-superflex2qb-and-one-qb-to-help-you-make-winning-trades/?ttag=SL23_lk_cbssports_cummings_dynastyDynasty Trade Charts here.