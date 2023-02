In our first Superflex Dynasty mock of 2023, something became clear early. Until we get through free agency and the NFL Draft, there's too much uncertainty to wait too long for quarterback in a Superflex league.

Tom Brady's retirement certainly factors in, but there are many more quarterbacks with question marks in 2023. We have to wait for Aaron Rodgers' latest retreat before we get to find out if he's going to play, and we may have to wait until training camp to see whether Trey Lance or Brock Purdy starts for the 49ers. We'll find out much sooner than that who Derek Carr is going to play for, the Raiders have to make a decision on their quarterback by February 15th. We have questions about the health of Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray and we can't take for granted the Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson will bounce back to their former selves. And there are far more questions to answer than that. As of February 8th I count 19 teams that have at least some questions about their Week 1 starter, including the entire NFC South.

All of that is to say that it makes perfect sense that eight of the first 10 players taken were quarterbacks. Adam Aizer (Ja'Marr Chase), Thomas Shafer (Jonathan Taylor) and I (Justin Jefferson) were the only teams that didn't take a QB in Round 1. All three of us ended up taking a quarterback in Round 2, and all three of us have question marks with either our first or second quarterback. Maybe both.

I took the injured trio of Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, and Jimmy Garoppolo. If they're all healthy next year, I'd expect that quarterback room to rank in the top half of the league, but there's a chance I don't have two Week 1 starter on my roster. Aizer took Tua Tagovailoa, Derek Carr, Brock Purdy, and Jameis Winston. He has one more shot at it than I do, but still a very risky room with similar upside.

Shafer was the riskiest of us all, taking Deshaun Watson in Round 2 and then waiting until Round 13 to take his next QB. He then proceeded to use these next four picks on Zach Wilson, Sam Darnold, Gardner Minshew, and Teddy Bridgewater.

We'll get more clarity by the end of April and this position will look deep again soon, but if you're drafting a Superflex start-up anytime soon, you may want to go after your quarterbacks a little earlier than you normally would.

The analysts who participated in this mock draft are:

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports

Matt Donnely, Dynasty Vipers

Joey Wright, Front Yard Fantasy Sports

John Bosch, Dynasty Trade Calculator

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Donkey Teeth, Razzball

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Thomas Shafer, CBS Sports

Joel Cox, CBS Sports

And here are the results: