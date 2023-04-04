Our first rookie-only mock of 2023 was a two-round Superflex mock completed on Monday. Unsurprisingly, Bijan Robinson went first overall and he was followed by three straight quarterbacks. What may have been surprising was the order the quarterbacks went with Adam Aizer selecting Bryce Young at No.1, Jamey Eisenberg taking Anthony Richardson at No. 3 and C.J. Stroud falling to Dan Schneier at No. 4.

Stroud is actually my QB1 in this class, at least before landing spot, but it's not hard to make an argument for any of these three. The most interesting, by far, is Richardson. He basically broke the NFL Combine, positing the most impressive athletic testing numbers ever for a quarterback. He also appeared to break the Florida Gators' passing game at times last year, completing just 53.8% of his passes.

Richardson has the upside to be the No. 1 QB in Fantasy in a given year. He could lead all quarterbacks in rushing his first year as a starter and it would not be a shock to anyone. But one of the benefits of adding an elite QB to your Dynasty squad, especially in Superflex, is that he is going to get three or four years to prove himself as a passer. See Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold. My concern with Richardson is that he could be bad enough as a passer that his leash is not near that long.

In one-quarterback leagues I have often said that I do not really care about a quarterback's floor. I can stream production close to a borderline starter, so having that type of floor is of no importance. In Superflex, that is not true at all. The ability to stream, especially in Dynasty, virtually disappears. For that reason, I have a hard time ranking Richardson ahead of Stroud or Young in this format. But in a one-quarterback league I think there's a pretty good argument for Richardson as QB1. It's just too hard for me to see any other QB in this class matching his upside.

Scott Fish and Dave Richard joined me on Tuesday to break this draft down on YouTube. Check it out:

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Joel Cox, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Scott Fish, Fantasy Cares

Thomas Shafer, CBS Sports

Alfredo Brown, Footballguys

John Bosch, Dynasty Trade Calculator

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

And here are the results:

Round 1

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

4. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

7. Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

8. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

9. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

10. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

11. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

12. Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

Round 2

1. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

2. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

3. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

4. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

5. Cedric Tilliman, WR, Tennessee

6. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

7. Devon Achane, RB Texas A&M

8. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

9. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

10. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

11. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

12. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas