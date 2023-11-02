Will Levis was one of the biggest surprises of Week 8, throwing four touchdowns and leading his team to victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He'll also be one of the most watched quarterbacks of Week 9 as he heads into Pittsburgh on Thursday night to face the Steelers. If he comes anywhere close to repeating what he did in Week 8, the Dynasty Fantasy Football world is going to go crazy.

Levis has already moved up in my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings from QB30 to QB22 after just one game. Putting that type of performance on tape changes minds, and not just Dynasty managers. The Titans have to feel at least a little bit different about him as their quarterback of the future than they did last week. If nothing else, I'd say the odds of Levis starting in 2024 went up. If he beats the Steelers and plays well, they'll go up again.

So yes, I'll be watching Levis, but not just him. I would really like to see if Chigoziem Okonkwo or Treylon Burks can form a bond with the young QB to be the No. 2 behind Hopkins and perhaps more in the future. Burks has the most upside, but Okonkwo plays the position where we need the most help. Okonkwo also has 19 targets over his last three games. He's just failed to do anything with them.

Two other offenses I'll be watching in Week 9 for Dynasty purposes are the Panthers and the Patriots. The Panthers, because I was very impressed with Bryce Young's 7.6 yards per attempt in his first game off a bye and he gets an outstanding matchup against the Colts in Week 9. It would be great to see him build a little confidence for the stretch run of his rookie year. It would be even better if Jonathan Mingo could be a part of it. Mingo posted a career-best 62 yards in Week 8 and should be the clear No. 2 in this offense behind Adam Thielen.

For the Patriots, I'm not that interested in their quarterback. I think we know what Mac Jones is. But this is a great matchup for the receivers and the Patriots will be without both Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker. I expect Demario Douglas to get the first crack at the WR1 role, but they have multiple young wide receivers who could see a boost including Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte. In a deep league I'd like to stash both. If Douglas is what I think he is, he could be a high-end WR3 rest of season in this role, and a huge profit for Dynasty managers who drafted him late or added him recently.

For more Dynasty content, you can head over to SportsLine to find my complete Dynasty Trade Chart with values for both Superflex and one-QB leagues. These will be updated once a week on Wednesday nights throughout the season and are based on 12-team PPR leagues where you start two running backs, three receivers, and a tight end. The values assigned to the players factor in a combination of current year projection, age, and my perception of the player's upside and risk. There is also a factor for replacement cost at a given position. You can find the Dynasty Trade Charts here.