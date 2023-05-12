This week at Dynasty Central, we updated all positional rankings as well as our trade chart and Dynasty top 150. There is a new No. 1 at the running back position, Bijan Robinson, but he's not the only rookie to crack our new top 12. You can check the links below to see all the updated rankings and the Dynasty Trade Chart, but here are my current top 12 players in a one-QB Dynasty league:

While Round 1 is a little lighter on WRs than normal, that gets corrected in a big way starting at No. 13. Eight of the 12 players from 13 to 24 in the rankings are receivers. Both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have the ability to leap into Round 1 by simply validating the Year 2 leap we are expecting from them.

We also added a new Superflex rookie-only mock draft, which we broke down live on FFT Dynasty. Check it out here:

In the next week, we'll have a post-draft Dynasty tiers update and a brand new episode of FFT Dynasty that will air on Tuesday on the Fantasy Football Today YouTube page at 11 a.m. ET.

For the next eight months this will be the home to all the Dynasty content produced at CBS Sports. Stay tuned.

Dynasty Rankings

Quarterback Rankings 5/5

Running Back Rankings 5/8

Wide Receiver Rankings 5/9

Tight End Rankings 5/10

Trade Chart and Top 150 5/10

Rookie-Only Rankings 5/1

Dynasty Tiers

Quarterback Tiers 1/23

Running Back Tiers 1/24

Wide Receiver Tiers 1/25

Tight End Tiers 1/26

Dynasty Mock Drafts

Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 5/11

One-QB Rookie-Only Mock 5/3

Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 4/4

Superflex Start-up Mock 2/8

One-QB Start-up Mock 2/2

NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

QB

Bryce Young 2/21

Anthony Richardson 3/3

C.J. Stroud 3/10

Will Levis 4/6

Hendon Hooker 4/19

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs 2/27

Bijan Robinson 3/6

Zach Charbonnet 3/20

Tyjae Spears 4/5

WR

Quentin Johnson 2/27

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3/23

Zay Flowers 3/24

Jordan Addison 3/31

Jalin Hyatt 4/12

Cedric Tillman 4/13

TE

Michael Mayer 4/25

Mailbags

Dynasty Mailbag 1/31

Dynasty Mailbag 2/28