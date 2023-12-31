Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now the frontrunner for the MVP award after throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore's victory over the 49ers. He also racked up 45 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He's accounted for 24 touchdowns this season, but where will he land in the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings? Jackson hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Oct. 22 and the Ravens square off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a defense that has held opponents to 15 points or less in four of their last six games.

Should you include Jackson in your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups, or should you stream a player like Baker Mayfield, Jordan Love, or Kyler Murray? A reliable set of Week 17 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 17 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Therefore, before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 17 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 17 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts continues to dissect opposing defenses with his dual-threat ability. He threw for more than 300 yards in Philadelphia's victory over the Giants while carrying the ball eight times for 34 yards and another score. He has thrown for 3,636 yards and 20 touchdowns this season while finding the end zone 15 times on the ground.



2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been brilliant running the ball late in the season. He's racked up six rushing touchdowns in his last four games and he's scored a rushing touchdown in eight of his last nine games overall.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes completed 27 of 44 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders. He also led the team in rushing with 53 yards on the ground. He's thrown two or more touchdowns in three of his last five games at home, which bodes well for Mahomes and the Chiefs, who host the Bengals on Sunday. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 103 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions and 28 receiving yards off of 10 targets in Monday's loss to the Ravens. McCaffrey has now set a new personal best in rushing yards over a single season with 1,395 through 15 games and he's racked up 21 total touchdowns.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Williams rushed 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints. He's now eclipsed 100 rushing yards in each of his last three games. Williams will square off against a porous Giants run defense in Week 17.

3. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: White has scored a touchdown in seven of his last eight games and he remains a big part of Tampa Bay's aerial attack, which can provide extra value for your Fantasy football lineups. White has been targeted at least five times in three of his last six games and he's recorded 20 or more carries in each of his last four contests. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb bounced back from a rare dud in Week 16 by hauling in six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. For the season, Lamb has recorded 109 catches, 1,424 yards and nine touchdowns.

2. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: Samuel has been a touchdown machine in recent weeks, scoring seven times in his last four games. Samuel and the 49ers take on a leaky Washington Commanders defense on Sunday, a unit that ranks dead-last in scoring defense (30.2).

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown hasn't scored a touchdown in the month of December, but he still ranks third in the league in receiving yards (1,394). Brown has racked up double-digit targets in each of his last four games, giving him plenty of opportunity to lead you to a Fantasy championship. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 17 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has found the end zone just once over his last eight games, but he continues to be Patrick Mahomes' most reliable target in the passing game. Kelce hauled in five receptions for 44 yards in last week's loss to the Raiders.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle paced the 49ers in receiving against the Ravens, hauling in seven receptions for 126 yards. Kittle is averaging 16.0 yards per reception this season and he draws a favorable matchup against the Commanders in Week 17.

3. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens: Likely has stepped in admirably for the injured Mark Andrews (ankle). Likely has recorded a touchdown in two of his last three games and he's averaging 16.1 yards per reception over his last three contests. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 17 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. 49ers D/ST: The 49ers gave up 33 points in their loss to the Ravens, but they're still giving up just 17.8 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL. The Niners lead the league in interceptions with 19 and the defense has racked up 45 sacks as a unit.



2. Chiefs D/ST: Kansas City's defense has been among the most consistent in the NFL this season. The Chiefs rank second in both scoring defense (17.7) and total defense (287.3). Kansas City gave up just 62 passing yards in the loss against the Raiders on Christmas Day.

3. Packers D/ST: The Packers get an advantageous matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Vikings QB Nick Mullens has thrown six interceptions over his last two starts for Minnesota, which bodes well for Green Bay's defense on the road. See more top D/ST here.

