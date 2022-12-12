J.K. Dobbins made his return to action for the second time in Week 14, and this time, it looked like he was all the way back. Dobbins wasted no time in making his presence felt – Dobbins ripped off a 44-yard run on the third drive of the game, capping it off with a 4-yard run on the very next play for a score.

And the thing is, if you watched the game, you know that he didn't even quite look like himself on that long run.

"On the long run I had, I'm still not in the shape I need to be in because I never would've got caught," Dobbins told reporters after the game. "I'm pretty upset about that."

Dobbins finished the game with 120 yards on 15 carries to go along with the touchdown, and it's fun to wonder what he might have been capable of if he was at full strength. Dobbins didn't have his long speed in this one, and there was a touch of the early-season James Robinson vibe to him, where the big play was more about the blocking and a straight runway than anything he did on the run. However, he ran hard and had good blocking to end up with solid numbers overall, and it was a good sign that Dobbins admittedly felt a lot better after his cleanup procedure than he did after his first attempt to come back from a torn ACL earlier in the season.

Dobbins is early 77% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues, so there aren't many opportunities to buy him. And this Ravens offense hasn't been quite as explosive as we're used to this season, so I don't expect Dobbins t e an RB1 for the playoffs, or anything. However, he does have a real opportunity to be a viable starter on 12-15 touches per week, and if he's available in your league, you should definitely make sure to do whatever you can to get him. There could be bigger, better players available on waivers at some point over the next three weeks, but it's not a guarantee. Dobbins can definitely help you, so if he's on your wire, go get him.

Here's who else we'll be looking to add coming out of Sunday's games: