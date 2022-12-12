J.K. Dobbins made his return to action for the second time in Week 14, and this time, it looked like he was all the way back. Dobbins wasted no time in making his presence felt – Dobbins ripped off a 44-yard run on the third drive of the game, capping it off with a 4-yard run on the very next play for a score.
And the thing is, if you watched the game, you know that he didn't even quite look like himself on that long run.
"On the long run I had, I'm still not in the shape I need to be in because I never would've got caught," Dobbins told reporters after the game. "I'm pretty upset about that."
Dobbins finished the game with 120 yards on 15 carries to go along with the touchdown, and it's fun to wonder what he might have been capable of if he was at full strength. Dobbins didn't have his long speed in this one, and there was a touch of the early-season James Robinson vibe to him, where the big play was more about the blocking and a straight runway than anything he did on the run. However, he ran hard and had good blocking to end up with solid numbers overall, and it was a good sign that Dobbins admittedly felt a lot better after his cleanup procedure than he did after his first attempt to come back from a torn ACL earlier in the season.
Dobbins is early 77% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues, so there aren't many opportunities to buy him. And this Ravens offense hasn't been quite as explosive as we're used to this season, so I don't expect Dobbins t e an RB1 for the playoffs, or anything. However, he does have a real opportunity to be a viable starter on 12-15 touches per week, and if he's available in your league, you should definitely make sure to do whatever you can to get him. There could be bigger, better players available on waivers at some point over the next three weeks, but it's not a guarantee. Dobbins can definitely help you, so if he's on your wire, go get him.
Here's who else we'll be looking to add coming out of Sunday's games:
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Engram has been a fringe Fantasy starter for most of the season, but he might have single handedly sent you to the playoffs if you started him Sunday. It was the first two-touchdown game of his career and his first game with 100-plus yards since Week 11 of 2020, while establishing a new career-high in yards and matching his catch best. Engram took advantage of a Titans defense that gives up a lot of pass volume and made a point of taking Christian Kirk out of the game, but the matchup in Week 15 is a much tougher one, against a Cowboys defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest points to tight ends this season. A repeat performance is, of course, unlikely, but if you need a tight end, why not grab one with this kind of demonstrated upside?
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Lions are starting to get something out of prized rookie Jameson Williams, who caught his first career NFL pass Sunday, a 41-yard touchdown. However, Chark followed up a solid Week 13 with an even better Week 14, putting together his best game of the season. That's consecutive 90-plus-yard games from Chark, in a Lions offense that is rolling heading into a tough matchup against the Jets. Chark looks like a viable WR3 with boom-or-bust potential for that one.
Chris Moore WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
With Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (groin) out Sunday, Moore took advantage of the opportunity to be the top target for the Texans, and he turned it into a career-best day despite the Texans swapping back and forth between multiple quarterbacks. Moore's 10 catches matched his total from the previous three games combined, while his 124 yards gave him his second 100-yard game of his career, and first since Week 5 of last season. He followed that game up with four catches for 14 yards, so you certainly can't count on Moore to do it again, but the injuries to Cooks and Collins give him an opportunity to remain relevant for Fantasy.
LAR L.A. Rams • #18
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
A week of surprises around the NFL started with the Rams' 17-16 win over the Raiders Thursday, and Skowronek was a big part of that. He led the team in catches and yards, while finishing with one fewer target than Tutu Atwell for the team lead. Skowronek hasn't done much in Cooper Kupp's absence this season overall, but maybe Baker Mayfield at QB can help him finish the season strong. In PPR leagues with deeper lineups, he's worth a look.
HOU Houston • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Dameon Pierce left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, which could push Ogunbowale and Rex Burkhead into a larger role in Week 15. I think I would prefer Ogunbowale, because I think he's more likely to see the obvious passing downs and the Texans tend to find themselves trailing quite a bit, as I suspect they will in Week 15 against the Chiefs. However, Burkhead could dominate the early downs work, making him a bit more of a high-floor play, at least. Neither is likely to be ranked in the top-30 at RB even if Pierce is out, but if you're desperate, they'll be available.
Elijah Moore WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We're still waiting for Moore to have a true breakout, but he's trending in the right direction after Sunday's game. With Corey Davis leaving with a head injury, Moore actually led the team in targets and had his most productive overall game of the season – and he's now reached double digits in PPR points in two of his past three games. Moore is still a very talented player, and the Jets offense has a lot more life with Mike White in at QB, so he could be getting back to Fantasy relevance in time for the playoffs.
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Okonkwo is starting to build some hype in a slow-burning rookie season, and Sunday was his best game yet. With Treylon Burks out, he played a bigger role, with his six targets ranking third on the team – his six catches led the team, too. Okonkwo is an impressive athlete at the tight end position in a passing game that desperately needs playmakers, and that's what he's been giving them. If you need a streamer, he could be one who sticks down the stretch.