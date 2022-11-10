The Green Bay Packers have placed Rashan Gary on Injured Reserve and could be with out two other starters in Week 10 against the Cowboys. Incredibly, I'm still not comfortable ranking Dak Prescott as a top-12 option in Week 10. That's partially because of the change in philosophy for the Cowboys and partially because the Packers matchup still may not be great, even without Gary.

Josh Allen is the only QB to top 20 Fantasy points against Green Bay since Week 1 and the Packers have only allowed three quarterbacks to score more than 15 points in a game. On the other hand, the Packers have one of the worst run defenses in the league and these injuries aren't going to help with that. The path of least resistance against them is still on the ground, and the Packers anemic offense is not going to motivate anyone to go pass-heavy against them.

The motivation to pass or run is the second complicating factor. The Cowboys made a change in philosophy while Prescott was out to commit to the run and that hasn't changed since Prescott returned. The Cowboys have thrown 25 and 27 passes in Prescott's first two games back. Each of the past four seasons, Prescott has averaged between 0.6 and 0.66 Fantasy points per pass attempt which means he needs more than 30 pass attempts to project 20 Fantasy points. Recent history combined with the current matchup should give you no confidence Prescott will throw 30 passes.

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2075 RUYDS 152 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18 Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 25.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1322 RUYDS 602 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.5 Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1999 RUYDS 38 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.5 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 591 RUYDS 45 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 629 RUYDS 50 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 20

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats PAYDS 1694 RUYDS 113 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.3 This is a last gasp for Wilson and the Broncos in 2022. The hope would be that his hamstring and lat injuries healed on the bye and he got more comfortable in Paul Hackett's offense. The Titans defense has been much better against the run than the pass and has given up its share of big plays this season. Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 1385 RUYDS 33 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.1 We don't know for sure that Dalton will be the starter and we don't know for sure if T.J. Watt will be returning for the Steelers, or what shape he'll be in if he does. What we do know is that the Steelers have given up a bunch of big plays and Chris Olave has been one of the best deep targets in the league for Dalton. This is more of a desperation stream than someone like Garoppolo, who I want to start.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Watson is still a couple of weeks away from returning, but he has top-five upside when he comes back and we're close enough to his return to stash him, especially if your QB has already had his bye.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 25.7 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1322 RUYDS 602 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.5 Fields has been absolutely on fire over the past month, he's added Chase Claypool to give him better weapons, and he faces the Detroit Lions, who may just be the worst defense in the league. He's clearly the top play in cash games this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. I've been discouraged by Lawrence's sophomore campaign, but the Chiefs provide an excellent get-right spot. Before the Chiefs faced Malik Willis in Week 9, they had allowed four straight QBs to top 20 Fantasy points, and two of them scored 31.