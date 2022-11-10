This week has been an interesting one at the running back position, and few things have been as interesting as what's coming out of Pittsburgh and Tampa. Mike Tomlin talked extensively about Jaylen Warren, how he needs to get more opportunities, and could even earn a feature role. In Tampa, the coaches didn't have much to say about the running back room, but beat writer Greg Auman speculated that by the end of the year the lead job could belong to Rachaad White.

There are similarities and differences in these situations. The similarities are more obvious; these are offenses that are struggling badly and the running backs are not living up to expectations. Both Najee Harris and Leonard Fournette are averaging 3.3 yards per carry and they've scored a combined three rushing touchdowns.

The biggest difference is that Warren has looked electric with the ball in his hands while White has been even less efficient as a rusher. Also, Tom Brady plays for one of these teams and may have more to say about who is protecting him than Kenny Pickett does.

Both of these backup running backs are must-stash players who are desperation flexes in Week 10 on the hope that his chatter turns into more opportunities. But I strongly prefer Warren as a stash, and I strongly prefer Fournette over Harris as a Week 10 starter.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 10 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. We currently project Jordan Wilkins as the lead running back in Indianapolis for Week 10. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Antonio Gibson should continue to see a big role in the passing game

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 397 REC 14 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Jamaal Williams RB DET Detroit • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.7 Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 15.6 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 12 REYDS 121 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 31 REYDS 239 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds (RB Preview) Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 5 REYDS 18 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Murray has scored a touchdown in three of four games with the Broncos, and I don't believe Chase Edmonds is a threat to that role. There isn't a running back on the waiver wire I want to start this week, but Murray is the closest. Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 If Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson remain out, we projected 15 touches for Wilkins, which could put him in the high-end flex range. I wouldn't be surprised if Wilkins split the work with Zack Moss in that situation. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5 Once Hubbard is fully recovered from his ankle injury we would expect him to split early downs with D'Onta Foreman and handle most third downs as well. He could be a high-end flex or better in full PPR in the Fantasy playoffs. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 19 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 McKinnon is my favorite back in Kansas City, and I expect the Chiefs to turn to him more as the season goes on. They are not good at running the ball right now, so the best bet is to replace running plays with throws to McKinnon and Mecole Hardman.

Stashes (RB Preview) Isaiah Spiller RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Spiller was the No. 2 back behind Ekeler in Week 9. If he's the handcuff to Ekeler now, he needs to be rostered in close to half of leagues, if not more. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 12 REYDS 88 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 I'm not sure why Warren is still only rostered in 46% of leagues. He should be rostered in any league 10 teams or deeper, at least for this week.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 15.9 RB RNK 6th YTD Stats RUYDS 680 REC 19 REYDS 174 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 I'm not so sure Etienne should be RB1 regardless of price this week. The Chiefs are bad against the run and worse against pass-catching running backs. As long as Trevor Lawrence can keep from making mistakes, Etienne has as much upside as any running back on the Week 10 slate.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 443 REC 6 REYDS 32 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 We still aren't projecting Elliott to play, and you should definitely have a backup plan in redraft just in case. But Jerry Jones said he expects him, so we'll speculate early in the week in this space. The questionable tag and Tony Pollard's recent performance should hold down Elliott's roster rate and his overall play this season means he isn't expensive. This is a fantastic matchup; the Packers have been bad against the run and they're banged up as well. Elliott has 100-yard, two-touchdown upside if he's 100% by Sunday.