This week has been an interesting one at the running back position, and few things have been as interesting as what's coming out of Pittsburgh and Tampa. Mike Tomlin talked extensively about Jaylen Warren, how he needs to get more opportunities, and could even earn a feature role. In Tampa, the coaches didn't have much to say about the running back room, but beat writer Greg Auman speculated that by the end of the year the lead job could belong to Rachaad White.

There are similarities and differences in these situations. The similarities are more obvious; these are offenses that are struggling badly and the running backs are not living up to expectations. Both Najee Harris and Leonard Fournette are averaging 3.3 yards per carry and they've scored a combined three rushing touchdowns.

The biggest difference is that Warren has looked electric with the ball in his hands while White has been even less efficient as a rusher. Also, Tom Brady plays for one of these teams and may have more to say about who is protecting him than Kenny Pickett does. 

Both of these backup running backs are must-stash players who are desperation flexes in Week 10 on the hope that his chatter turns into more opportunities. But I strongly prefer Warren as a stash, and I strongly prefer Fournette over Harris as a Week 10 starter.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 10 RB Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Deon Jackson RB
IND Indianapolis • #35
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We currently project Jordan Wilkins as the lead running back in Indianapolis for Week 10.
headshot-image
J.D. McKissic RB
WAS Washington • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Antonio Gibson should continue to see a big role in the passing game
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
12.3
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
397
REC
14
REYDS
143
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.8
headshot-image
Jamaal Williams RB
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
545
REC
9
REYDS
57
TD
8
FPTS/G
14.7
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB DAL -5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
15.6
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
506
REC
12
REYDS
121
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.1
headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -11 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
7.2
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
328
REC
31
REYDS
239
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
Week 10 Adds (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Latavius Murray RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
48%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
193
REC
5
REYDS
18
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.1
Murray has scored a touchdown in three of four games with the Broncos, and I don't believe Chase Edmonds is a threat to that role. There isn't a running back on the waiver wire I want to start this week, but Murray is the closest.
headshot-image
Jordan Wilkins RB
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV LV -6 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
26th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
13
REC
4
REYDS
15
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.8
If Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson remain out, we projected 15 touches for Wilkins, which could put him in the high-end flex range. I wouldn't be surprised if Wilkins split the work with Zack Moss in that situation.
headshot-image
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
23rd
RB RNK
40th
ROSTERED
67%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
97
REC
3
REYDS
11
TD
1
FPTS/G
2.5
Once Hubbard is fully recovered from his ankle injury we would expect him to split early downs with D'Onta Foreman and handle most third downs as well. He could be a high-end flex or better in full PPR in the Fantasy playoffs.
headshot-image
Jerick McKinnon RB
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
28th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
26%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
123
REC
19
REYDS
156
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.6
McKinnon is my favorite back in Kansas City, and I expect the Chiefs to turn to him more as the season goes on. They are not good at running the ball right now, so the best bet is to replace running plays with throws to McKinnon and Mecole Hardman.
Stashes (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Isaiah Spiller RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
14%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
24
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.5
Spiller was the No. 2 back behind Ekeler in Week 9. If he's the handcuff to Ekeler now, he needs to be rostered in close to half of leagues, if not more.
headshot-image
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
46%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
153
REC
12
REYDS
88
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.5
I'm not sure why Warren is still only rostered in 46% of leagues. He should be rostered in any league 10 teams or deeper, at least for this week.
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
15.9
RB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
680
REC
19
REYDS
174
TD
4
FPTS/G
14.3
I'm not so sure Etienne should be RB1 regardless of price this week. The Chiefs are bad against the run and worse against pass-catching running backs. As long as Trevor Lawrence can keep from making mistakes, Etienne has as much upside as any running back on the Week 10 slate.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Ezekiel Elliott RB
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB DAL -5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
8.9
RB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
RUYDS
443
REC
6
REYDS
32
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.2
We still aren't projecting Elliott to play, and you should definitely have a backup plan in redraft just in case. But Jerry Jones said he expects him, so we'll speculate early in the week in this space. The questionable tag and Tony Pollard's recent performance should hold down Elliott's roster rate and his overall play this season means he isn't expensive. This is a fantastic matchup; the Packers have been bad against the run and they're banged up as well. Elliott has 100-yard, two-touchdown upside if he's 100% by Sunday.
