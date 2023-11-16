In Week 10 we didn't have Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, or Matthew Stafford. The quarterback position was actually shallow. This week we're missing Mac Jones, Derek Carr, Gardner Minshew, and whoever Arthur Smith plans on starting. Well, I wouldn't necessarily say we're missing them.
A week after scrambling to find a top-10 QB I have 16 different quarterbacks projected for at least 20 Fantasy points. That means you really shouldn't need a streaming option. I still have one listed for you below in case you do, but you really shouldn't.
One guy that isn't projected for 20, who you might want to stream over, is Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has only topped 20 Fantasy points twice all season and I don't currently expect him to make it a third against the Titans. The problem for Lawrence, as it has been for most of his career, is touchdowns. His owns a 3% touchdown rate this season and a 3.1% TD rate for his career. That means he's extremely unlikely to throw more than one TD, something he's only done twice this season and 11 times in his career.
Without that second TD, it's really tough to get to 20 Fantasy points. And while we expected the Titans to be a great matchup for QBs, only three of them have thrown more than one touchdown against Tennessee this season. You can find more of my projections for Week 11 over at SportsLine.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 11 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 1,486 -- Trevor Lawrence's 1,486 attempts are the fourth most for an active QB with a TD rate below 3.4% trailing Daniel Jones, Jacoby Brissett, and Blaine Gabbert.
- 24.6 -- Josh Allen's 24.6 rush yards per game is a career low, barley more than half of what he averaged last year.
- 11.8 -- Opposing QBs are averaging 11.8 FPPG against the Ravens. Joshua Dobbs is the only QB to score more than 18 against them.
- 17% -- Deshaun Watson's 17% off target rate is the highest in the league by two points.
- 1.6% -- C.J. Stroud's 1.6% turnover-worthy throw rate is the second-best in the league behind only Jared Goff.
- 25.7 -- Russell Wilson is averaging 25.7 rush yards per game, his second-best average since 2017.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Matchups that matter
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Since Jordan Love was snatched up in most leagues this week, there isn't a QB in my projected top 20 that is available in more than 30% of leagues. That makes Matthew Stafford the highest projected scoring free agent and the best stash. I would start Lawrence or any other top-20 QB over Stafford this week though. He's a desperation option.
I don't know exactly what to expect from Stafford coming out of the bye. But he has Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, so I would at least like to have him on my bench in case this pass game takes off. The Rams have the Cardinals in Week 12, so Stafford could be very interesting if he's healthy.
DFS Plays
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Howell is the No. 4 QB on the slate in my Week 11 projections. He's No. 7 in FanDuel pricing, $1,100 cheaper than Justin Herbert. The pass volume may be down because of the Giants inability to score, but I don't think that's going to stop Howell from getting to 3x value.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I don't want to start Lawrence in a redraft league, and I would rather stream Love. But there's still pretty big upside with his pedigree and weapons and it appears the narrative has completely turned against Lawrence. I'd expect a sub-5% roster rate this week. This is a tournament-only play.
Heath's projections
My full set of Week 11 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.