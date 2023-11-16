cooper-kupp-rams-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Despite the fact that we're over halfway through the season, I am still not sure we have a good grip on exactly what the Rams passing game is going to look like with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua all healthy. Hopefully, we'll get more clarification in Week 11 when they face off against the Seattle Seahawks. One thing we should feel confident in is that Stafford is going to pepper the duo with targets. Since Kupp returned he's earned 33.3% of the targets, Nacua is right behind at 32.5%. But the results have been mixed.

The first time we saw all three on the field together was in Week 5 against Philadelphia. Stafford threw 37 times with 12 targets going to Kupp and 11 to Nacua. Kupp had more catches, and yards, but Nacua scored a TD and more Fantasy points. The following week the Rams beat the Cardinals easily and Stafford only threw 24 passes. Nine went to Kupp, seven to Nacua, but Kupp thoroughly dominated with 27 fantasy points while Nacua struggled to six. One week later, in another low-volume game, Nacua dominated volume and production while Kupp scored 4.9 PPR Fantasy points. Finally came a blowout loss to the Cowboys when both were miserable.

Like I said, we know nothing, other than they are going to dominate targets. For that reason, I am ranking both as must-start, top-12 wide receivers in Week 11. But I am certainly open to more information that might clarify things.

  • More Week 11 previews: QBRBWRTE

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 11 WR Preview:

Week 11 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Tyler Boyd is a borderline WR2 and Trenton Irwin is a flex.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -4 O/U 36.5
OPP VS WR
16th
PROJ PTS
10.7
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
39
REYDS
319
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.4
player headshot
Noah Brown WR
HOU Houston • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
28
REYDS
439
TD
1
FPTS/G
14.2
player headshot
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -11.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
68
REYDS
522
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.7
player headshot
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
9
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
55
REYDS
490
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.2
player headshot
DeVonta Smith WR
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -3 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
19th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
60
REYDS
533
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.3
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Michael Wilson WR
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -5 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
45th
ROSTERED
28%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
39
REYDS
435
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.3
Wilson saw a 19% target share in his first game with Kyler Murray and is currently averaging a remarkable 11.2 yards per target. He'll be on the other side of that shootout with the Texans so there should be plenty of pass volume to go around. View Wilson as a boom/bust WR3 with room to grow.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Demario Douglas WR
NE New England • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NE -5.5 O/U 35
OPP VS WR
28th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
51%
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
46
REYDS
361
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.4
Douglas is actually my favorite waiver wire wide receiver rest of season, but he's on bye in Week 11 so you'll have to wait a week to use him. Since Kendrick Bourne went down, Douglas leads the Patriots with a 23.8% target share and has averaged 12.5 PPR FPPG in those two games. I like him as a solid WR3 rest of season. He'll be slightly better in full PPR.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play (WR Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Tyreek Hill WR
MIA Miami • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV MIA -12 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
23.6
WR RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
69
TAR
97
REYDS
1076
TD
8
FPTS/G
24.9
The Dolphins are coming off a bye, at home, against a terrible Raiders team. I would not be surprised at all if they hang 50 on Las Vegas this week and I project Tyreek Hill for a ridiculous 21.8 FanDuel points. Start your cash games with him and find value elsewhere.
Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -10.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
13.6
WR RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
68
TAR
86
REYDS
652
TD
4
FPTS/G
17.8
Thielen is trending in the wrong direction, and it can be dangerous to catch a falling knife, especially against this Cowboys defense. Still, he is down to $7,000 on FanDuel and he still has double-digit target upside every week. Betting on the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy at a discounted price and roster rate is a sneaky way to get ahead of the field.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine