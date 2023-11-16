Despite the fact that we're over halfway through the season, I am still not sure we have a good grip on exactly what the Rams passing game is going to look like with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua all healthy. Hopefully, we'll get more clarification in Week 11 when they face off against the Seattle Seahawks. One thing we should feel confident in is that Stafford is going to pepper the duo with targets. Since Kupp returned he's earned 33.3% of the targets, Nacua is right behind at 32.5%. But the results have been mixed.

The first time we saw all three on the field together was in Week 5 against Philadelphia. Stafford threw 37 times with 12 targets going to Kupp and 11 to Nacua. Kupp had more catches, and yards, but Nacua scored a TD and more Fantasy points. The following week the Rams beat the Cardinals easily and Stafford only threw 24 passes. Nine went to Kupp, seven to Nacua, but Kupp thoroughly dominated with 27 fantasy points while Nacua struggled to six. One week later, in another low-volume game, Nacua dominated volume and production while Kupp scored 4.9 PPR Fantasy points. Finally came a blowout loss to the Cowboys when both were miserable.

Like I said, we know nothing, other than they are going to dominate targets. For that reason, I am ranking both as must-start, top-12 wide receivers in Week 11. But I am certainly open to more information that might clarify things.

Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Tyler Boyd is a borderline WR2 and Trenton Irwin is a flex.

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -4 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 39 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Noah Brown WR HOU Houston • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 439 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 522 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 55 REYDS 490 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 60 REYDS 533 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3

Week 11 Adds (WR Preview) Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 435 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Wilson saw a 19% target share in his first game with Kyler Murray and is currently averaging a remarkable 11.2 yards per target. He'll be on the other side of that shootout with the Texans so there should be plenty of pass volume to go around. View Wilson as a boom/bust WR3 with room to grow.

Stashes (WR Preview) Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -5.5 O/U 35 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 361 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Douglas is actually my favorite waiver wire wide receiver rest of season, but he's on bye in Week 11 so you'll have to wait a week to use him. Since Kendrick Bourne went down, Douglas leads the Patriots with a 23.8% target share and has averaged 12.5 PPR FPPG in those two games. I like him as a solid WR3 rest of season. He'll be slightly better in full PPR.

Top DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyreek Hill WR MIA Miami • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -12 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 23.6 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 97 REYDS 1076 TD 8 FPTS/G 24.9 The Dolphins are coming off a bye, at home, against a terrible Raiders team. I would not be surprised at all if they hang 50 on Las Vegas this week and I project Tyreek Hill for a ridiculous 21.8 FanDuel points. Start your cash games with him and find value elsewhere.

Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 86 REYDS 652 TD 4 FPTS/G 17.8 Thielen is trending in the wrong direction, and it can be dangerous to catch a falling knife, especially against this Cowboys defense. Still, he is down to $7,000 on FanDuel and he still has double-digit target upside every week. Betting on the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy at a discounted price and roster rate is a sneaky way to get ahead of the field.

