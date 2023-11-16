tony-pollard-cowboy-s.jpg
USATSI

If you drafted Tony Pollard in Round 1 or Round 2 you never thought you'd be seriously contemplating benching your RB1 in Week 11. But it's not a hard case to make. Pollard is RB26 on the season and hasn't topped 70 yards from scrimmage since Week 6. It is completely understandable to think about benching him, but I'm waiting one more week.

In Week 11 Pollard gets the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed the second-most Fantasy points per game to running backs this season. This is a matchup too good to pass up. Pollard did just face the Giants, so a matchup won't necessarily fix everything, but the Panthers are even worse and Pollard is still averaging 18 touches per game. 

Where things get really interesting is if Pollard is bad again this week. He'll have a short week to get ready for the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving. I'll probably rank him as a top-24 back in that game, but not as a must-start. In the next two weeks, he faces the Seahawks and Eagles, we could be in full-on bench mode by then.

The second question is if the Cowboys consider sitting Pollard a little more. Rico Dowdle has shown some juice this year and is my favorite stash candidate just in case. Hopefully, Pollard makes it a moot point against the Panthers this week.

  • More Week 11 previews: QBRBWRTE

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 11 RB Preview:

Week 11 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ty Chandler is expected to lead a committee if Mattison is out.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 3.86 -- Amongst backs with at least 45 rush attempts, Raheem Mostert's 3.86 yards after contact per attempt ranks No. 1.
  • 13 -- Tony Pollard's 13 goalline rushes rank second only to Ken Walker. He's getting the opportunities, he just can't punch it in.
  • 46.4% -- 46.4% of James Conner's carries have gone for at least five yards, the best mark amongst running backs with at least 45 carries.
  • 38% -- Jaylen Warren's 38% avoid rate leads the league. No wonder the Steelers named him the starter.
  • 23.5 -- De'Von Achane scored at least 23.5 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games before going on injured reserve. We expect him back in Week 11.
  • 38% -- David Montgomery's 38% snap share was well below his rate before his injury. I would be selling off the one long run he had in Week 10.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.6
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
536
REC
26
REYDS
157
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.3
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
529
REC
29
REYDS
190
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.6
player headshot
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -4 O/U 36.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
10.5
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
464
REC
18
REYDS
115
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
player headshot
Devin Singletary RB
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
8.4
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
359
REC
10
REYDS
53
TD
2
FPTS/G
7
player headshot
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV MIA -12 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
14.6
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
605
REC
19
REYDS
151
TD
13
FPTS/G
19
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG WAS -10 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
14
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
485
REC
20
REYDS
256
TD
8
FPTS/G
14.2
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ BUF -7 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
9.8
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
615
REC
24
REYDS
222
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.8
player headshot
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
8.3
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
87
REC
5
REYDS
43
TD
1
FPTS/G
2.4
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG WAS -9 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
2nd
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
137
REC
30
REYDS
269
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.9
If you missed Devin Singletary and Ty Chandler, Antonio Gibson is likely your best shot left at running back in Week 11. He has three straight games with at least five targets and nine PPR Fantasy points. That makes him a fine option as a flex.
player headshot
Jerick McKinnon RB
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI KC -2.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
RB RNK
43rd
ROSTERED
27%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
23
REC
17
REYDS
147
TD
3
FPTS/G
5.8
We're approaching the point in the season where McKinnon generally starts making his presence felt. Considering how bad the wide receivers have been, it makes all the sense in the world for McKinnon to start seeing more targets, especially against an Eagles defense that may be the league's best against the run.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Rico Dowdle RB
DAL Dallas • #23
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
38%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
212
REC
7
REYDS
57
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.1
Dowdle is mostly just playing in blowouts right now, but he's been more efficient than Tony Pollard this year and could see an uptick in his touches if Pollard struggles again in Week 11. At the very least, Dowdle should get more looks inside the five yard line, where Pollard has struggled the most.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -4 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
12.3
RB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
437
REC
8
REYDS
30
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.1
Conner shook off the rust in Week 10, now I expect him to work back into his bell cow role in Week 11. In his lst 12 healthy games before Week 10 Conner averaged 19 touches and 93 yards per game. That's a steal at $6,800 on FanDuel. My expectation is that this is the last chance you'll get this year to play Conner at a price below $7,000.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
529
REC
29
REYDS
190
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.6
The discourse around Pollard this week is entirely negative and for good reason. But this Panthers defense allowed 17 points to D'Onta Foreman, 12 to Salvon Ahmed, and two touchdowns a piece to Tony Jones and Tyler Allgeier. If Pollard is ever going to get going, this is the week.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.  