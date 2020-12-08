What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back



Player tm Non PPR D. Cook MIN 43 46 C. McCaffrey CAR 41 45 N. Chubb CLE 39 39 D. Henry TEN 38 38 J. Robinson JAC 36 38 A. Kamara NO 33 35 A. Jones GB 30 32 C. Carson SEA 24 26 A. Ekeler LAC 22 26 D. Montgomery CHI 19 21 J. Taylor IND 18 20 J. Jacobs LV 17 18 J. Conner PIT 17 18 D. Swift DET 16 18 A. Gibson WAS 16 18 K. Drake ARI 16 17 E. Elliott DAL 15 16 M. Sanders PHI 13 14 R. Mostert SF 14 15 J. Dobbins BAL 13 14 W. Gallman NYG 13 13 R. Jones TB 13 13 M. Gordon DEN 12 13 Da. Johnson HOU 12 13 M. Gaskin MIA 12 13 J. Mixon CIN 11 13 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 11 11 K. Hunt CLE 10 12 D. Harris NE 10 9 T. Gurley ATL 8 8 C. Akers LAR 8 8 G. Bernard CIN 7 7 J. Williams GB 6 7 N. Hines IND 6 7 C. Hyde SEA 6 7 M. Davis CAR 6 6 T. Pollard DAL 6 6 J.D. McKissic WAS 5 9 C. Edmonds ARI 5 7 J. White NE 5 6 G. Edwards BAL 5 5 P. Lindsay DEN 5 5 Du. Johnson HOU 5 5 D. Henderson LAR 5 5 D. Booker LV 5 5 S. Ahmed MIA 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 L. Murray NO 5 5 B. Scott PHI 5 5 B. Snell PIT 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR D. Adams GB 37 41 T. Hill KC 36 39 DK Metcalf SEA 29 32 K. Allen LAC 25 29 S. Diggs BUF 23 27 A.J. Brown TEN 23 25 A. Thielen MIN 20 23 M. Evans TB 20 23 C. Ridley ATL 19 22 A. Robinson CHI 18 21 T. McLaurin WAS 18 21 D. Hopkins ARI 17 21 M. Thomas NO 17 21 D. Johnson PIT 17 21 J. Jefferson MIN 17 19 J. Jones ATL 16 19 K. Golladay DET 16 18 C. Godwin TB 15 19 D.J. Moore CAR 15 17 R. Woods LAR 15 17 C. Kupp LAR 14 17 T. Lockett SEA 13 15 B. Aiyuk SF 13 15 A. Cooper DAL 12 15 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 12 15 B. Cooks HOU 11 14 D. Parker MIA 11 13 C. Davis TEN 10 13 C. Claypool PIT 9 11 D. Samuel SF 8 11 R. Anderson CAR 8 9 C. Beasley BUF 7 11 K. Coutee HOU 7 10 T. Higgins CIN 7 9 T. Patrick DEN 7 9 T. Hilton IND 7 9 T. Boyd CIN 6 8 Antonio Brown TB 6 8 M. Brown BAL 6 7 C. Lamb DAL 6 7 A. Lazard GB 6 7 S. Shepard NYG 5 8 J. Crowder NYJ 5 8 M. Jones DET 5 6 M. Pittman IND 5 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 33 37 D. Waller LV 17 20 M. Andrews BAL 13 16 T. Hockenson DET 11 13 H. Henry LAC 9 11 R. Gronkowski TB 9 10 E. Engram NYG 8 10 D. Goedert PHI 8 10 G. Kittle SF 7 9 R. Tonyan GB 7 8 H. Hurst ATL 6 8 E. Ebron PIT 6 7 L. Thomas WAS 6 7 D. Schultz DAL 5 6 N. Fant DEN 5 6 J. Cook NO 5 5 J. Smith TEN 5 5

Quarterback