If you were the one who drafted Kyler Murray to your Fantasy football roster, it sure didn't seem like you were going to have to worry about missing the playoffs. Like Lamar Jackson a year ago, Murray was off to an historic start, putting up a 4,000-passing, 1,000-rushing yard pace with 27 total touchdowns through nine games. However, he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 11 and just hasn't looked the same, a trend that continued in Week 13's loss to the Rams.

Murray completed just 21 of 39 passes for 173 yards, giving him just 612 passing yards on 5.3 yards per attempt over the past three. Even with three touchdowns Sunday, he had a pretty pedestrian 22.4 points in six-point-per-TD leagues, and the biggest issue is pretty obvious: He just isn't running the ball anymore.

Through the first nine games before the shoulder injury, Murray averaged 67.1 rushing yards on 9.7 attempts In Week 13, with 10 touchdowns, including at least one in eight of nine games. In three games since? He has 61 yards total on 15 carries with no touchdowns. Murray insists the shoulder isn't an issue; last week he explained his lack of rushing attempts as being a result of what the defense has been giving him. Maybe so, and you could at least feel a little better about that if it were the case, because he could just decide to start running again at any point.

But Murray wouldn't be the first player to downplay a nagging injury, and it's hard not to be concerned after three straight games of Murray struggling and not using his best strength as a playmaker. Maybe he'll come out in Week 14 against the Giants and run all over them, alleviating any concerns and clearing the way to a potential Fantasy championship. That would be great.

But it doesn't feel as certain as it did even a month ago.

