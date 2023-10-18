Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1677 RUYDS 51 TD 6 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.3 Stafford didn't have a big game in Week 6 against Arizona as the Start of the Week with just 15.2 Fantasy points, but he was let down by Puka Nacua and Tyler Higbee dropping touchdown passes. I expect him to rebound in Week 7 at home against the Steelers, who have allowed three of five quarterbacks this season (Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Stroud) to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points. With Kyren Williams (ankle) out, the Rams should rely even more on Matthew Stafford, and he should have the chance for a quality outing -- as long as receivers hold onto the ball in the end zone.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1618 RUYDS 15 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 23 It might be time to trust Goff on the road after his performance in Week 6 at Tampa Bay with 353 passing yards and two touchdowns for 26.4 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 20.0 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and Week 6 was his first game with his entire receiving corps intact now that Amon-Ra St. Brown is healthy and Jameson Williams is off suspension. We'll see how he fares against the Ravens on the road, and Baltimore is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. However, the Ravens have faced C.J. Stroud in his first NFL game, a gimpy Joe Burrow, Gardner Minshew, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Kenny Pickett and the combination of Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. This will be Baltimore's toughest test, and Goff should carry the offense with David Montgomery (ribs) out. I like Goff as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1083 RUYDS 109 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.2 There was a lot to hate about Love's performance in Week 5 at Las Vegas when he passed for just 182 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions for a season-low 4.9 Fantasy points. Hopefully the bye in Week 6 will get Love back on track, and he scored at least 26.3 Fantasy points in his first three games this season. I hope Aaron Jones (hamstring) can return this week to give Love another weapon in the passing game, and this is a dream matchup against the Broncos. Denver is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks at 25.5 points per game, and Love should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup on the road.