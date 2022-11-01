claypool.jpg
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday in a deal that is complicated for Claypool's Fantasy value but has a more clear impact on several other players in Fantasy Football.

First, for the Steelers, this should clear up a target logjam. Claypool had been targeted on 15.7% of Kenny Pickett's pass attempts this season and we would expect those targets to be spread out between Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth is still the only must-start option because of his position, but it's easier to see a path now to Johnson and Pickens being weekly WR3 options. Before this deal, you may have been considering dropping Steelers' wide receivers on their bye. I would not do that now.

The other big winner in the deal is Justin Fields. Claypool is an enormous upgrade over anyone not named Darnell Mooney in Chicago and there's a chance he'll eventually be Fields' No. 1 option. That's obviously complicating for Mooney, though I'm not sure we should expect it will impact him much in Week 9. Still view Mooney as a boom/bust WR3 in Week 9, but the chances of him being a difference maker down the stretch took a big hit today.

As for Claypool himself, initially, this looks like a downgrade. The Bears pass approximately half as often as the Steelers, so less competition for targets won't necessarily help him. And it's hard to imagine Claypool making an immediate impact after a midseason trade. But there is the upside that he could eventually be Fields' No. 1 WR, and Fields has been improving as a passer in recent weeks. I wouldn't mind trying to buy Claypool in Dynasty, but we should have pretty low expectations for the remainder of 2022.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Rashod Bateman WR
Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson are both boom/bust flexes until Bateman returns.
DeVante Parker WR
Jakobi Meyers is the only Patriots wide receiver who matters in redraft.
  • 47.1 -- D.J. Moore has scored 47.1 PPR Fantasy points in two games without Christian McCaffrey. Only DeAndre Hopkins has scored more in the last two weeks.
  • 41 -- 41 of Rondale Moore's 69 Week 8 snaps came from the slot. He's a borderline No. 2 if the team keeps him in the slot where he belongs.
  • 9 -- Targets for Terrace Marshall Jr. in Week 8, three of which were in the end zone. The second-year player is worth a look, especially if this is a sign of growing chemistry with P.J. Walker. 
  • 58 -- In seven games against the Cardinals, DK Metcalf has never topped 58 receiving yards and has only grabbed one touchdown. 
  • 46.4 -- The Falcons surrender the most Fantasy points per game (46) to wide receivers. Josh Palmer is a good play with Keenan Allen and a must-start without him.
  • 0 -- Touchdowns for Diontae Johnson and Chris Godwin. They're both regression (and buy low) candidates.
  • 7 -- Targets for Romeo Doubs in Week 8. He's a borderline start for as long as Allen Lazard is out.
Josh Palmer WR
@ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49
32nd
11.3
47th
26
40
240
1
9.4
Brandin Cooks WR
vs PHI PHI -13 O/U 44
6th
11.4
32nd
32
53
354
1
10.5
Garrett Wilson WR
vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 47
7th
10.1
29th
34
59
429
2
11.1
Romeo Doubs WR
@ DET GB -3 O/U 49.5
24th
11.8
28th
30
49
296
3
9.6
Christian Kirk WR
vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5
9th
13.4
23rd
35
61
498
4
13.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5
23rd
12.5
19th
34
48
494
2
13.3
Rondale Moore WR
vs SEA ARI -1.5 O/U 50
4th
27th
56%
24
33
251
1
11.3
If you promised me Moore was going to stay in the slot the rest of the season, I'd tell he's going to be a top-25 WR rest of season. That role has consistently seen eight-to-ten targets per game for Arizona this season, and Moore was back there again. The risk from Moore comes if they moves him outside like they did in Week 7. Hopefully Robbie Anderson gets acclimated and that doesn't happen again.
Devin Duvernay WR
@ NO BAL -3 O/U 48
29th
34th
57%
24
32
313
4
10.6
Without Rashod Bateman, Duvernay could be a weeklyWR3 and could even see a few carries every week if the team is missing Gus Edwards as well. We expect elite efficiency playing with Lamar Jackson, meaning that Duvernay has the potential to score a touchdown every week, ven if he's only seeing five-to-seven touches per game.
Josh Palmer WR
@ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49
32nd
47th
31%
26
40
240
1
9.4
With Mike Williams out for the next month, Palmer should be a good flex at worst. With a matchup against the Falcons in Week 9, he could be a top-20 WR if Keenan Allen still isn't 100%. Palmer has seen eight or more targets in three games this season and he's scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in all of them.
Chase Claypool WR
vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 44
25th
NR
60%
32
50
311
2
10.1
I don't trust Claypool in his first week in Chicago, but there's a decent chance he's Justin Fields' No. 1 wide receiver in the Fantasy playoffs. If Fields continues his current trajectory, that could be a valuable role late in the season.
Chris Godwin WR
vs LAR TB -3 O/U 42.5
11th
14
15th
35
55
368
0
12
Godwin's lack of touchdowns make him both a great buy low and a cheaper DFS play than he should be. He's averaging double-digit targets per game since he returned in Week 4, which should make him a borderline top-five wide receiver. I'm going to play him every week in DFS until that touchdown regression hits.
Christian Kirk WR
vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5
9th
13.4
23rd
35
61
498
4
13.5
Kirk's season had been really up and down, but this Raiders defense provides a great matchup and a get right spot. The fact that we get Kirk at lower price and roster rate because of recent struggles is a bonus.
Week 9 WR Preview