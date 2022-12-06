Major League Baseball announced the fourth annual All-MLB Team on Monday night, as part of the 2022 Winter Meetings. For those unfamiliar with the concept, just consider it a full-season All-Star team. Half of the vote was determined by fans, the other half by a panel of media members.

As you would probably expect, both the American League and National League Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winners made the cut. Those being Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander in the AL, and Paul Goldschmidt and Sandy Alcantara in the NL. Shohei Ohtani also made it once more, albeit this time only as a pitcher. (Ohtani made the second team as a hitter.)

The World Series champion Houston Astros had four players make the first team, including Verlander and fellow starter Framber Valdez, as well as second baseman José Altuve and outfielder Yordan Alvarez. The only other teams with multiple players on the first team were the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels (two each).

Here's a look at the squads, beginning with the first team:

And now the second team: