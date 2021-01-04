It's 2021, but we're still waiting for the first significant free agent signing of the offseason. Only 10 of our top 60 free agents have signed, including only five of the top 25. There were been some notable trades last week thanks to the San Diego Padres. Hopefully that inspires other teams to act. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Mets out on Sugano

Tomoyuki Sugano, the 31-year-old right-hander from Japan, is expected to make his free-agent decision in the coming days. If he does opt to make the leap to the majors, it doesn't appear that it'll come as a member of the Mets.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Mets' main focus is elsewhere. The New York Post's Joel Sherman has since confirmed Heyman's report, suggesting the Mets are out on Sugano. The Giants and Blue Jays are among the teams who remain in pursuit of him.

Sugano has so far spent his entire professional career with the Yomiuri Giants. In nearly 200 appearances, he's tallied a 2.34 ERA and a 4.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Sugano recovered from a shaky 2019 that was impacted by hip and back issues to post a 1.97 ERA and a 5.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 137 innings in 2020. He's twice won the Sawamura Award, Japan's equivalent of the Cy Young Award.

The Mets are still expected to make a splash this winter, and have been rumored to be a finalist for free agent outfielder George Springer, who entered the offseason ranked by CBS Sports as the top player on the open market. Already this winter, the Mets have added catcher James McCann and retained right-hander Marcus Stroman by way of him accepting the qualifying offer.