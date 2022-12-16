Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but there's still plenty of calendar left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. As such, there are also still plenty of rumors left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Speaking of which, you can find Friday's crop of rumors just below.

Twins' targets include Swanson, Turner, Gallo

Dansby Swanson ATL • SS • #7 BA 0.277 R 99 HR 25 RBI 96 SB 18 View Profile

The Twins recently failed to re-up with shortstop Carlos Correa, who inked a $350 million pact with the Giants. Now Minnesota is pondering what their first big post-Correa move, and The Athletic has the specifics. According to Dan Hayes, shortstop Dansby Swanson remains a strong consideration, but he's likely coveted by a couple of teams -- the Cubs and incumbent Braves, to wit -- that are positioned to outbid the Twins should it come to that. Other, perhaps more realistic targets for Minnesota include third baseman Justin Turner and outfielders Joey Gallo and A.J. Pollock.

None of these is particularly inspiring. Turner's had a strong career, both offensively and defensively. However, he's 38, and he's shown significant signs of decline over the last two seasons. He should remain a useful player in 2023, but he's not the kind of true needle-mover the Twins need. As for Gallo, his power remains unassailable, but his contact struggles severely limit how valuable he can be. Pollock, in the meantime, is 35, has a history of injury concerns, and is coming off perhaps the worst full season of his career.

A's ink May

Trevor May NYM • RP • #65 ERA 5.04 K/9 10.8 WHIP 1.44 S 1 BS 0 View Profile

The A's on Friday announced that they've signed veteran reliever Trevor May to a one-year contract. ESPN reports that the deal is worth $7 million with the opportunity to make another $500,000 in incentives. May, 33, is coming off a disappointing season for the Mets in 2023, but since the start of the 2018 season he boasts a 120 ERA+ with a 3.75 K/BB ratio.

As things stand now, May -- a 33-year-old middle reliever, by way of reminder -- would be Oakland's highest-paid player in 2023.