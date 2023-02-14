Spring training has arrived on the Major League Baseball calendar. The build up to the 2023 season is underway with players reporting to camps in Florida and Arizona this month.
Most of the major free agency business was handled earlier in the offseason. A flurry of moves in December saw the biggest names sign some massive deals: Aaron Judge stayed with the Yankees, the Phillies got Trea Turner, the Rangers inked Jacob deGrom and the Padres made a splash with Xander Bogaerts. And then there was the Carlos Correa saga. The star infielder originally had a deal in place with the Giants, but a physical derailed the agreement and then Correa was set to join the Mets. That didn't happen either as Correa eventually ended up back with the Minnesota Twins.
Below is our list of the offseason's top 50 free agents, and almost all of them have signed deals ahead of the 2023 season. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.
Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Aaron Judge (30)
|OF
|Signed nine-year deal
|2
Jacob deGrom (34)
|SP
|Signed five-year deal
|3
Carlos Correa (28)
|SS
|Agreed to six-year deal
|4
Trea Turner (29)
|SS
|Signed 11-year deal
|5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
|SS
|Signed 11-year deal
|6
Justin Verlander (39)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
|CF
|Signed eight-year deal
|8
Carlos Rodon (30)
|SP
|Signed six-year deal
|9
Dansby Swanson (29)
|SS
|Signed seven-year deal
|10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
|SP
|Signed one-year deal
|11
Willson Contreras (30)
|C
|Signed five-year deal
|12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|13
Chris Bassitt (33)
|SP
|Signed three-year deal
|14
Edwin Diaz (28)
|CP
|Signed five-year deal
|15
Michael Brantley (35)
|OF
|Signed one-year deal
|16
Jameson Taillon (31)
|SP
|Signed four-year deal
|17
Jose Abreu (36)
|1B
|Signed three-year deal
|18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
|OF
|Signed five-year deal
|19
Kenley Jansen (35)
|CP
|Signed two-year deal
|20
Andrew Heaney (31)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|21
Tyler Anderson (33)
|SP
|Signed three-year deal
|22
Zach Eflin (28)
|SP/RP
|Signed three-year deal
|23
|Kodai Senga (29)
|SP
|Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)
|Signed five-year deal
|24
Jean Segura (32)
|2B
|Signed two-year deal
|25
Joc Pederson (30)
|OF
|Accepted qualifying offer
|26
Christian Vazquez (32)
|C
|Signed three-year deal
|27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
|CF
|Signed one-year deal
|28
Jurickson Profar (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|29
J.D. Martinez (35)
|DH
|Signed one-year deal
|30
Justin Turner (38)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|31
Nathan Eovaldi (33)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|32
Michael Wacha (31)
|SP
|Signed deal
|33
Ross Stripling (33)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|34
Michael Conforto (29)
|OF
|Signed two-year deal
|35
Josh Bell (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|36
Trey Mancini (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|37
Jace Peterson (32)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|38
Rafael Montero (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|39
Jose Quintana (34)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|40
Martin Perez (31)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|41
|Masataka Yoshida (29)
|OF
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Signed five-year deal
|42
Taijuan Walker (30)
|SP
|Signed four-year deal
|43
Robert Suarez (31)
|RP
|Signed five-year deal
|44
Nick Martinez (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|45
Evan Longoria (37)
|3B
|Signed one-year deal
|46
Wil Myers (32)
|OF
|Signed one-year deal
|47
David Peralta (35)
|OF
|Signed one-year deal
|48
Brandon Drury (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|49
Johnny Cueto (36)
|SP
|Signed one-year deal
|50
Adam Frazier (31)
|2B
|Signed one-year deal