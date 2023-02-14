wacha-getty-2.png
Spring training has arrived on the Major League Baseball calendar. The build up to the 2023 season is underway with players reporting to camps in Florida and Arizona this month.

Most of the major free agency business was handled earlier in the offseason. A flurry of moves in December saw the biggest names sign some massive deals: Aaron Judge stayed with the Yankees, the Phillies got Trea Turner, the Rangers inked Jacob deGrom and the Padres made a splash with Xander Bogaerts. And then there was the Carlos Correa saga. The star infielder originally had a deal in place with the Giants, but a physical derailed the agreement and then Correa was set to join the Mets. That didn't happen either as Correa eventually ended up back with the Minnesota Twins.

Below is our list of the offseason's top 50 free agents, and almost all of them have signed deals ahead of the 2023 season. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. 

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Aaron Judge (30)
OF Signed nine-year deal
2
Jacob deGrom (34)
SP Signed five-year deal
3
Carlos Correa (28)
SS Agreed to six-year deal
4
Trea Turner (29)
SS Signed 11-year deal
5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
SS Signed 11-year deal
6
Justin Verlander (39)
SP Signed two-year deal
7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
CF Signed eight-year deal
8
Carlos Rodon (30)
SP Signed six-year deal
9
Dansby Swanson (29)
SS Signed seven-year deal
10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
SP Signed one-year deal
11
Willson Contreras (30)
C Signed five-year deal
12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
1B Signed two-year deal
13
Chris Bassitt (33)
SP Signed three-year deal
14
Edwin Diaz (28)
CP Signed five-year deal
15
Michael Brantley (35)
OF Signed one-year deal
16
Jameson Taillon (31)
SP Signed four-year deal
17
Jose Abreu (36)
1B Signed three-year deal
18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
OF Signed five-year deal
19
Kenley Jansen (35)
CP Signed two-year deal
20
Andrew Heaney (31)
SP Signed two-year deal
21
Tyler Anderson (33)
SP Signed three-year deal
22
Zach Eflin (28)
SP/RP Signed three-year deal
23Kodai Senga (29)SPFukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)
 Signed five-year deal
24
Jean Segura (32)
2B Signed two-year deal
25
Joc Pederson (30)
OF Accepted qualifying offer
26
Christian Vazquez (32)
C Signed three-year deal
27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
CF Signed one-year deal
28
Jurickson Profar (29)
OF
Unsigned
29
J.D. Martinez (35)
DH Signed one-year deal
30
Justin Turner (38)
3B Signed two-year deal
31
Nathan Eovaldi (33)
SP Signed two-year deal
32
Michael Wacha (31)
SP Signed deal
33
Ross Stripling (33)
SP Signed two-year deal
34
Michael Conforto (29)
OF Signed two-year deal
35
Josh Bell (30)
1B Signed two-year deal
36
Trey Mancini (30)
1B Signed two-year deal
37
Jace Peterson (32)
3B Signed two-year deal
38
Rafael Montero (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
39
Jose Quintana (34)
SP Signed two-year deal
40
Martin Perez (31)
SP Accepted qualifying offer
41Masataka Yoshida (29)OFOrix Buffaloes (NPB) Signed five-year deal
42
Taijuan Walker (30)
SP Signed four-year deal
43
Robert Suarez (31)
RP Signed five-year deal
44
Nick Martinez (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
45
Evan Longoria (37)
3B Signed one-year deal
46
Wil Myers (32)
OF Signed one-year deal
47
David Peralta (35)
OF Signed one-year deal
48
Brandon Drury (30)
1B Signed two-year deal
49
Johnny Cueto (36)
SP Signed one-year deal
50
Adam Frazier (31)
2B Signed one-year deal