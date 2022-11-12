The MLB offseason is underway and soon the major trades and free agent signings will arrive. Until then, here are the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Now here are Saturday's hot stove rumors.

Steinbrenner has spoken to Judge

Aaron Judge NYY • CF • #99 BA 0.311 R 133 HR 62 RBI 131 SB 16 View Profile

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has spoken to marquee free agent Aaron Judge on more than one occasion since New York's season ended, he said during a YES Network interview. Steinbrenner added the Yankees will do "everything we can" to re-sign Judge.

"I have had more than one conversation with Aaron since the season ended. I'll leave it at that. A very positive conversation," Steinbrenner said. "... I have made it clear to him that is our wish. He means a lot to this organization and I made it clear to him we're gonna do everything we can to make that happen."

Thus far the Yankees and Giants are the only teams known to have interest in the 62-homer man and likely AL MVP. Judge figures to get 7-8 years, possibly nine, at north of $36 million per season. Few teams are willing to commit that much to a player who will turn 31 soon after Opening Day, though Judge's value to the Yankees transcends what he does on the field.

Mariners getting calls about Flexen

Chris Flexen SEA • SP • #77 ERA 3.73 WHIP 1.33 IP 137.2 BB 51 K 95 View Profile

The Mariners continue to get calls about right-hander Chris Flexen, GM Jerry Dipoto told the Seattle Times. Flexen also drew interest at the trade deadline. Seattle currently has six starters for five rotation spots -- Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Marco Gonzales, and Flexen -- and trading one for a much-needed bat is sensible.

Flexen, 28, has thrown 317 1/3 innings with a 3.66 ERA in two years with the Mariners. He spent 2020 in Korea and reinvented himself after a rough start to his MLB career with the Mets. Flexen is owed $8 million in 2023 and will become a free agent after the season. Gonzales, the other logical trade candidate, is owed $18.5 million from 2023-24. He has a 4.05 ERA in 326 1/3 innings the last two years.

Braves sign Anderson

The Braves have signed former Rays righty Nick Anderson to a one-year major league contract, the team announced. He will earn $875,000 at the big league level and $180,000 in the minors, according to ESPN. Anderson, 32, did not pitch in an MLB game in 2022 and has appeared in only six MLB games since 2020 due to a variety of arm injuries. In 2019 and 2020, he was one of the most dominant relievers in the sport, striking out 42.2 percent of the batters he faced. At this point Anderson is a lottery ticket, and the Braves hope their low-cost one-year contract will pay off.

Astros re-sign Montero

Rafael Montero HOU • RP • #47 ERA 2.37 WHIP 1.02 IP 68.1 BB 23 K 73 View Profile

The World Series champion Astros have re-signed setup man Rafael Montero. It's a three-year deal worth $34.5 million and the $11.5 million average annual value will make Montero the fifth highest paid reliever in baseball in 2023. The 32-year-old is one of manager Dusty Baker's most trusted late-inning arms. Montero and Ryan Pressly will again form one of the game's best setup man/closer combinations next season.