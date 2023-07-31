This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE TEXAS RANGERS

The Rangers have hit on big names in free agency to build a strong foundation. Now they're hoping to put on final touches for a postseason run. Texas acquired Max Scherzer from the Mets and then, in a separate deal, Jordan Montgomery from the Cardinals to highlight a big weekend ahead of tomorrow's trade deadline.

Scherzer, 39, is the biggest name involved -- and likely the biggest name to move this deadline. The three-time Cy Young winner has a 4.01 ERA this year, on pace to be his worst since 2011, but that number is down to 3.53 over his last eight starts.

The Rangers sent shortstop Luisangel Acuña -- Ronald Acuña Jr. 's little brother -- back to New York.

-- 's little brother -- back to New York. However, the Rangers didn't give up their top prospects and are still protected financially

As such, R.J. gave the Rangers an "A" grade for the deal.

Anderson: "The Rangers are banking on Scherzer being rejuvenated by joining the team with the best run differential in the American League. They might prove right. If not? This edition of Scherzer should still be worthy of a spot in their playoff rotation..."

R.J. also says Texas aced the Montgomery deal -- which also includes reliever Chris Stratton -- in exchange for infielder Thomas Saggese and pitchers Tekoah Roby and John King.

Anderson: "He throws strikes, he works deep into games (he's lasted six innings or more in 13 of his 21 starts), and he's required just a single IL stint (lasting two weeks) since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2019. Montgomery raises the floor of the Rangers rotation in more ways than one."

With Nathan Eovaldi (forearm) going on the IL -- and even before that -- the Rangers' rotation needed some help. It got exactly that, and then some.

JONATHAN TAYLOR, JIM IRSAY AND THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jim Irsay has never been one to hold his tongue. Now, it might have cost his team its biggest star. Running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts, and it came days after the running back contract frustrations boiled over -- and Irsay further alienated his own top runner.

Let's rewind:

On July 17, none of the three franchise-tagged running backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard ) agreed to long-term deals. Several running backs, including Taylor, voiced their displeasure

and ) agreed to long-term deals. Several running backs, including Taylor, Last week, Irsay tweeted that it's "inappropriate" for running backs to try to change the collective bargaining agreement and that "Some Agents are selling 'bad faith.'"

and that Taylor's agent responded, saying "Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player."

Taylor's trade request came shortly thereafter.

Irsay then doubled (or tripled? Who knows?) down: "If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one's gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn't matter who comes and who goes, and it's a privilege to be a part of it."

I suppose Irsay isn't wrong, technically, but that doesn't make his comments helpful to anyone -- to himself, to Taylor, to the NFL and certainly not to the Colts. Let's take a look at the current state of Irsay's franchise:

Coming off a 4-12-1 season

Tried and failed again and again to solve quarterback issues (will be on seventh consecutive different Week 1 starter)

Would greatly benefit from having a superstar playing next to their latest hopeful solution, Anthony Richardson

The owner of that team should not be trying to push away its 24-year-old best player!

It's unclear what's next, but the Colts are reportedly considering placing Taylor -- already on the physically unable to perform list due to ankle surgery -- on the non-football injury list due to a back issue suffered while training away from the team facility. Taylor has since refuted that he has a back issue.

Long story short, this situation keeps getting uglier.

Aaron Rodgers joined the back-and-forth Sean Payton and Robert Saleh .

and . Jerry Jones' reasoning Zack Martin is... not great.



⚽ USWNT vs. Portugal preview: How Stars and Stripes can advance

Find some caffeine -- or set a super early alarm -- and throw on your favorite jersey: The United States women's national team closes out its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage at 3 a.m. Eastern against Portugal with the Stars and Stripes looking to advance firstly and, secondly, to win the group. Here are the scenarios in Group E:

United States (4 points): Can advance with a win or a draw against Portugal or with a loss plus a Netherlands loss. Can win the group by bettering or matching the Netherlands' result.

Can advance with a win or a draw against Portugal or with a loss plus a Netherlands loss. Can win the group by bettering or matching the Netherlands' result. Netherlands (4 points): Can advance with a win or draw against Vietnam or with a loss plus a United States loss. Can win the group by bettering the United States' result.

Can advance with a win or draw against Vietnam or with a loss plus a United States loss. Can win the group by bettering the United States' result. Portugal (3 points): Can advance with a win against the United States or a draw plus a Netherlands loss. Can win the group with a win plus a Netherlands draw or loss.

Can advance with a win against the United States or a draw plus a Netherlands loss. Can win the group with a win plus a Netherlands draw or loss. Vietnam (0 points): Eliminated.

The United States currently holds a +3 goal differential. The Netherlands are at +1. So keep an eye on both scores.

Of course, the USWNT first needs a result against Portugal, which will be no easy task. Sandra Herrera predicts some fresh faces to reinvigorate the attack.

Herrera: "Starting XI projection: Naeher, Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn, Sullivan, Horan, Lavelle, Smith, Morgan, Williams -- Rose Lavelle has been 'medically clear' for some time, but the coaching staff has hesitated to build her minutes. Lynn Williams is the only forward among the attacking core that has not played any minutes during the tournament. Her counter-press skills were missed during the final minutes of the Netherlands game, and she could get minutes ahead of the knockout rounds."

As for more preview content:

🥊 Terence Crawford TKOs Errol Spence Jr., becomes undisputed welterweight champ

Bring him all of the belts and give him all of the glory: Terence Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion of the world after dominating Errol Spence Jr., registering three knockdowns before winning via ninth-round TKO in front of a star-studded crowd.

With the win, Crawford unified the WBA, WBC and IBF titles with his WBO title and became the first man to be undisputed champion of multiple weight classes.

It was, quite simply, an all-time performance, writes Brian Campbell.

Campbell: "Crawford wasn't just better than Spence on the defining night of their respective careers, he made a fellow all-time great look like he didn't belong in the same ring. ... It takes great opposition for a great fighter to raise his game to a level no one else has yet to see. And when it mattered most, Crawford was able to prove Saturday that even in the tail end of his absolute prime at 35, he has not yet finished painting the masterpiece of how great he can truly be."

So, what's next? Well, for now... nothing. Crawford outclassed Spence so thoroughly that there's no need for a rematch, opines Brent Brookhouse.

⚾ MLB Power Rankings and weekend recap: Trades piling up

With another weekend down, it's time for a new version of Matt Snyder's MLB Power Rankings -- the final one before the trade deadline. While we've seen some big names move already, there's still a familiar team at No. 1.

1. Braves (prev: 1)

2. Orioles (prev: 2)

3. Rays (prev: 5)

4. Astros (prev: 6)

5. Rangers (prev: 4)

As for that trade deadline...

