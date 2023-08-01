verlander-getty.png
Getty Images

Major League Baseball trade season has come and gone. Tuesday's 6 p.m. deadline has passed and some teams look brand new while others barely changed. The biggest news went down Saturday, as the Rangers acquired veteran ace Max Scherzer as the Mets decided to pivot to selling. Days later, New York shipped Justin Verlander to Houston

Before the Scherzer deal, the Angels took two of the best trade candidates off the market on Wednesday night. First, the Angels decided to keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at the deadline, and then they showed their commitment to buying around Ohtani by trading for White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. The Dodgers also revamped, adding Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Amed Rosario, Kiké Hernández and others.

Here are all the moves leading up to the 6 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

2023 MLB trade deadline tracker

Aug. 1

TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Spencer Howard


Texas
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


San Diego
RHP Scott Barlow


Kansas City
RHP Henry Williams


TeamAcquired


Boston
INF Luis Urias


Milwaukee
RHP Bradley Blalock


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
LHP Ryan Yarbrough


Kansas City
1B Devin Mann and SS Derlin Figueroa


TeamAcquired


San Diego
1B Garrett Cooper, RHP Sean Reynolds


Miami
LHP Ryan Weathers


TeamAcquired


Miami
1B Josh Bell


Cleveland
IF Jean Segura, IF Kahlil Watson


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
RHP Phil Bickford, LHP Adam Kolarek


L.A. Dodgers
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


L.A. Angels
RHP Dominic Leone


N.Y. Mets
INF Jeremiah Jackson


TeamAcquired


Baltimore
RHP Jack Flaherty


St. Louis
IF Cesar Prieto, LHP Drew Rom, RHP Zack Showalter


TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
IF Rodolfo Castro


Pittsburgh
LHP Bailey Falter


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Keynan Middleton


Chi. White Sox
RHP Juan Carela


TeamAcquired


Arizona
OF Tommy Pham


N.Y. Mets
SS Jeremy Rodriguez


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
RHP Evan McKendry


Tampa Bay
C Alex Jackson


TeamAcquired


Texas
C Austin Hedges


Pittsburgh
International signing bonus pool space


TeamAcquired


Chi. White Sox
RHP Luis Patiño


Tampa Bay
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


Miami
INF Jake Burger


Chi. White Sox
LHP Jake Eder


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
LHP Andrew Chafin


Arizona
RHP Peter Strzelecki


TeamAcquired


Seattle
RHP Eduard Bazardo


Baltimore
RHP Logan Rinehart


TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
RHP Michael Lorenzen


Detroit
INF Hao-Yu Lee


TeamAcquired


Houston
RHP Justin Verlander


N.Y. Mets
OF Drew Gilbert, OF Ryan Clifford


TeamAcquired


Toronto
SS Paul DeJong, cash


St. Louis
RHP Matt Svanson


TeamAcquired


Colorado
LHP Justin Bruihl


L.A. Dodgers
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


San Diego
LHP Rich Hill, 1B Ji-Man Choi


Pittsburgh
LHP Jackson Wolf, OF Estuar Suero and 1B Alfonso Rivas


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
LHP Brad Hand


Colorado
RHP/OF Alec Barger


TeamAcquired


Tampa Bay
RHP Adrian Sampson, RHP Manny Rodríguez, IFA money


Chi. Cubs
RHP Josh Roberson


TeamAcquired


Kansas City
LHP Tucker Davidson


L.A. Angels
Cash considerations


July 31

TeamAcquired


Arizona
INF Jace Peterson


Oakland
RHP Chad Patrick


TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
RHP Jose Cuas


Kansas City
OF Nelson Velázquez


TeamAcquired


Cincinnati
LHP Sam Moll, international cap space


Seattle
LHP Joe Boyle


TeamAcquired


San Francisco
OF A.J. Pollock, UT Mark Mathias


Seattle
PTBNL or cash


TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
INF Jeimer Candelario


Washington
SS Kevin Made, LHP DJ Herz


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
OF Mark Canha


N.Y. Mets
RHP Justin Jarvis


TeamAcquired


Arizona
RHP Paul Sewald


Seattle
OF Dominic Canzone, INF Josh Rojas, INF Ryan Bliss


TeamAcquired


Tampa Bay
RHP Aaron Civale


Cleveland
1B Kyle Manzardo


July 30

TeamAcquired


L.A. Angels
1B C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk


Colorado
RHP Jake Madden, LHP Mason Albright


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
INF Nicky Lopez


Kansas City
LHP Taylor Hearn


TeamAcquired


Texas
LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Chris Stratton


St. Louis
INF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby LHP John King


TeamAcquired


Toronto
RHP Jordan Hicks


St. Louis
RHP Adam Kloffenstein, RHP Sem Robberse



July 29

TeamAcquired


Texas
RHP Max Scherzer, cash considerations


N.Y. Mets
SS Luisangel Acuña


July 28

TeamAcquired


Houston
RHP Kendall Graveman


Chi. White Sox
C Korey Lee


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
RHP Lance Lynn, RHP Joe Kelly


Chi. White Sox
OF Trayce Thompson, RHP Nick Nastrini, RHP Jordan Leasure


July 27

TeamAcquired


Miami
RHP David Robertson


N.Y. Mets
INF Marco Vargas, C Ronald Hernandez


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
1B Carlos Santana


Pittsburgh
INF Jhonny Severino


July 26

TeamAcquired


L.A. Angels
RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Reynaldo Lopez


Chi. White Sox
C Edgar Quero, LHP Ky Bush


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
SS Amed Rosario


Cleveland
RHP Noah Syndergaard


TeamAcquired


Minnesota
RHP Dylan Floro


Miami
RHP Jorge López


TeamAcquired


Seattle
RHP Trent Thornton


Toronto
INF Mason McCoy


July 25

TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
UTL Kiké Hernández


Boston
RHP Nick Robertson, RHP Justin Hagenman


TeamAcquired


Miami
LHP Jose Castillo


San Diego
Cash considerations


July 24

TeamAcquired


Atlanta
LHP Taylor Hearn


Texas
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
RHP Pierce Johnson


Colorado
RHP Victor Vodnik, RHP Tanner Gordon


July 19

TeamAcquired


Baltimore
RHP Shintaro Fujinami


Oakland
LHP Easton Lucas