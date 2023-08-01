Getty Images
Major League Baseball trade season has come and gone. Tuesday's 6 p.m. deadline has passed and some teams look brand new while others barely changed. The biggest news went down Saturday, as the Rangers acquired veteran ace Max Scherzer as the Mets decided to pivot to selling. Days later, New York shipped Justin Verlander to Houston.
Before the Scherzer deal, the Angels took two of the best trade candidates off the market on Wednesday night. First, the Angels decided to keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at the deadline, and then they showed their commitment to buying around Ohtani by trading for White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. The Dodgers also revamped, adding Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Amed Rosario, Kiké Hernández and others.
Here are all the moves leading up to the 6 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
2023 MLB trade deadline tracker
Aug. 1
July 31
July 30
July 29
July 28
July 27
July 26
July 25
July 24
July 19