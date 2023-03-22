Team USA's attempt to defend its World Baseball Classic title at the 2023 version of the event fell apart Tuesday night as Japan won 3-2. Mike Trout, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado and Adam Wainwright were on USA Baseball's star-studded roster.
Team USA entered the tournament with the second-best odds to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic, per Caesars Sportsbook, trailing only the Dominican Republic -- a team ousted in pool play. The U.S. beat Puerto Rico to win the championship in 2017.
Below is Team USA's roster and schedule (complete with TV information). Some players like Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw initially intended to play for Team USA but had to drop out of the event over injury concerns.
Team USA 2023 World Baseball Classic Roster
Pitchers
- Jason Adam, Rays
- Daniel Bard, Rockies
- David Bednar, Pirates
- Kyle Freeland, Rockies
- Kendall Graveman, White Sox
- Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks
- Lance Lynn, White Sox
- Nick Martinez, Padres
- Miles Mikolas, Cardinals
- Adam Ottavino, Mets
- Ryan Pressly, Astros
- Brooks Raley, Mets
- Brady Singer, Royals
- Adam Wainwright, Cardinals
- Devin Williams, Brewers
Catchers
Infielders
- Pete Alonso, Mets
- Tim Anderson, White Sox
- Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
- Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
- Jeff McNeil, Mets
- Trea Turner, Phillies
- Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Outfielders
- Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- Cedric Mullins, Orioles
- Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
- Mike Trout, Angels
- Kyle Tucker, Astros
Team USA World Baseball Classic schedule, scores
All games on Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
- March 11: United States 6, Great Britain 2
- March 12: Mexico 11, United States 5
- March 13: United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)
- March 15: United State 3, Colombia 1
- March 18: United States 9, Venezuela 7 (quarterfinals)
- March 19: United States 14, Cuba 2 (semifinals)
- March 21: Japan 3, United States 2 (championship)