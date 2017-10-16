2017-18 NBA Awards predictions: Durant edges LeBron for MVP as ROY is split

The NBA preseason is like a batch of chocolate chip cookies that are still too hot to eat. You can smell them, you can almost taste them, but you know you can't have them quite yet. Well, it's finally time to eat those cookies.

After the craziest offseason in NBA history in which 15 All-Stars changed teams, the NBA regular season begins, for real, on Tuesday. With that in mind, our panel of CBS Sports NBA experts decided to share their awards predictions for the upcoming season.

It was far from a consensus for MVP, with Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant narrowly edging out LeBron James , four votes to three. Last year's MVP finalists Kawhi Leonard and James Harden each received a vote, as did promising young Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo . Not one of our experts picked Oklahoma City Thunder triple-double machine Russell Westbrook to repeat, perhaps because of his new teammates Paul George and Carmelo Anthony .

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball tied with 2016 No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons for the most Rookie of the Year votes with four apiece, while Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. received the other two. The only categories where someone earned a significant majority were Draymond Green for Defensive Player of the Year and Sam Presti for Executive of the Year.

Here are our experts' picks for Most Valuable Players, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year:

2017-18 NBA Player Awards Predictions
Bill Reiter
LeBron James MVP
Ben Simmons ROY
Kawhi Leonard DPOY
Eric Gordon 6MOY
Brandon Ingram MIP
Raja Bell
Kevin Durant MVP
Lonzo Ball ROY
Rudy Gobert DPOY
Dwyane Wade 6MOY
Brandon Ingram MIP
Matt Moore
Kawhi Leonard MVP
Ben Simmons ROY
Draymond Green DPOY
James Johnson 6MOY
Jusuf Nurkic MIP
James Herbert
Kevin Durant MVP
Dennis Smith Jr. ROY
Draymond Green DPOY
Andre Iguodala 6MOY
Marcus Smart MIP
Brad Botkin
Kevin Durant MVP
Dennis Smith Jr. ROY
Draymond Green DPOY
Jamal Crawford 6MOY
Jusuf Nurkic MIP
Reid Forgrave
Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP
Lonzo Ball ROY
Draymond Green DPOY
Jamal Crawford 6MOY
Brandon Ingram MIP
Joey Levin
LeBron James MVP
Lonzo Ball ROY
Kawhi Leonard DPOY
Enes Kanter 6MOY
Myles Turner MIP
Jack Maloney
LeBron James MVP
Lonzo Ball ROY
Draymond Green DPOY
Andre Iguodala 6MOY
Marcus Smart MIP
Chris Barnewall
James Harden MVP
Ben Simmons ROY
Draymond Green DPOY
Lou Williams 6MOY
Julius Randle MIP
Colin Ward-Henninger
Kevin Durant MVP
Ben Simmons ROY
Draymond Green DPOY
Will Barton 6MOY
Aaron Gordon MIP

2017-18 NBA Coach/Executive of the Year Predictions

ExpertCoach of the YearExecutive of the Year
Bill Reiter Tom Thibodeau, Minnesota Timberwolves Scott Layden, Timberwolves
Raja Bell Tom Thibodeau, Timberwolves Sam Presti, Thunder
Matt Moore Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs Sam Presti, Thunder
James Herbert Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics Sam Presti, Thunder
Brad Botkin Billy Donovan, Thunder Sam Presti, Thunder
Reid Forgrave Jason Kidd, Bucks Danny Ainge, Celtics
Joey Levin Gregg Popovich, Spurs Scott Layden, Timberwolves
Jack Maloney Brad Stevens, Celtics Sam Presti, Thunder
Chris Barnewall Billy Donovan, Thunder Sam Presti, Thunder
Colin Ward-Henninger Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat Sam Presti, Thunder

The NBA season tips off on Tuesday with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Warriors taking on the Houston Rockets in Oakland at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on TNT.

